BFNL: How teams and players are faring in the "blue collar" stats categories

GOLDEN Square is proving to be the best "blue collar" team in the Bendigo Football-Netball League according to Premier Data statistics.
With seven rounds done and dusted, this week's dive into the Premier Data stats takes a look at the "blue collar" categories, such as contested possessions, ground ball gets, hard ball gets, tackling, one per centers, blocks, chases, smothers and spoils.
We've had a look at 13 of those gritty categories that while they may not be the flashiest in terms of providing match highlights, are integral pressure statistics.
From the 13 selected categories we've awarded each team points based on where they rank - No.1 ranked = 1 point; No.10 ranked = 10 points - with the lower the overall points tally the better performed teams are in the pressure categories.
Golden Square came out on top with 47 points, with the Bulldogs ranked No.1 in three categories: hard ball gets (262), tackles (475) and midfield tackles (334), while they are also No.2 in contested possessions (843), ground balls (919) and forward 50 tackles (90).
At No.2 was Golden Square's opponent this Saturday - the undefeated Gisborne - on 51 points.
Gisborne is the No.1 ranked side in four "blue collar" categories: contested possessions (843), ground ball gets (984), forward 50 tackles (100) and smothers (43), and No.2 in hard ball gets (255) and effective tackles (363).
And at No.3 is the resurgent Kyneton, which is coming off two headline-grabbing wins over the past two rounds against Golden Square and Eaglehawk.
The Tigers are ranked No.1 in the categories of effective tackles (384), blocks (56) and spoils (213), as well as No.2 for back 50 tackles (111).
Meanwhile, there's a new leader at the top of the Premier Data player rankings, with Maryborough midfielder Aiden Hare surpassing Gisborne's Brad Bernacki, who has played the past two weeks with Essendon in the VFL.
Hare again battled tirelessly against the odds in Maryborough's 109-point loss to Sandhurst last Saturday, amassing 36 disposals, 10 marks, six tackles and eight clearances to be the top ranked player on the ground with 136 points.
Hare now leads the season player rankings with 1068 points, as well as four of the "blue collar" categories - contested possessions (104), ground ball gets (88), tackles (75) and midfield tackles (59).
1. Golden Square - 47
2. Gisborne - 50
3. Kyneton - 61
4. South Bendigo - 68
5. Sandhurst - 70
6. Castlemaine - 76
7. Strathfieldsaye - 82
8. Eaglehawk - 88
9. Kangaroo Flat - 89
10. Maryborough - 94
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
1. Gisborne 843
2. Golden Square 804
3. Strathfieldsaye 744
4. Eaglehawk 702
5. Kyneton 667
6. South Bendigo 651
7. Sandhurst 650
8. Maryborough 621
9. Kangaroo Flat 564
10. Castlemaine 546
GROUND BALL GETS
1. Gisborne 984
2. Golden Square 919
3. Strathfieldsaye 851
4. Kyneton 847
5. Sandhurst 831
6. Eaglehawk 805
7. Kangaroo Flat 795
8. South Bendigo 780
9. Maryborough 670
10. Castlemaine 649
HARD BALL GETS
1. Golden Square 262
2. Gisborne 255
3. Maryborough 213
4. Eaglehawk 212
5. Kyneton 203
6. Sandhurst 194
7. Strathfieldsaye 193
8. Castlemaine 186
9. Kangaroo Flat 179
10. South Bendigo 179
TACKLES
1. Golden Square 475
2. Sandhurst 469
3. South Bendigo 467
4. Kyneton 462
5. Castlemaine 442
6. Gisborne 439
7. Eaglehawk 407
8. Strathfieldsaye 397
9. Kangaroo Flat 381
10. Maryborough 381
EFFECTIVE TACKLES
1. Kyneton 384
2. Gisborne 363
3. Sandhurst 347
4. Golden Square 335
5. South Bendigo 319
6. Strathfieldsaye 296
7. Castlemaine 276
8. Eaglehawk 265
9. Kangaroo Flat 247
10. Maryborough 235
FORWARD 50 TACKLES
1. Gisborne 100
2. Golden Square 90
3. Strathfieldsaye 77
4. Sandhurst 74
5. Kangaroo Flat 65
6. Kyneton 62
7. South Bendigo 61
8. Eaglehawk 58
9. Maryborough 48
10. Castlemaine 36
MIDFIELD TACKLES
1. Golden Square 334
2. South Bendigo 315
3. Sandhurst 296
4. Kyneton 289
5. Gisborne 289
6. Eaglehawk 281
7. Castlemaine 278
8. Kangaroo Flat 259
9. Strathfieldsaye 256
10. Maryborough 235
BACK 50 TACKLES
1. Castlemaine 128
2. Kyneton 111
3. Sandhurst 99
4. Maryborough 98
5. South Bendigo 91
6. Eaglehawk 68
7. Strathfieldsaye 64
8. Kangaroo Flat 57
9. Golden Square 51
10. Gisborne 50
ONE PER CENTERS
1. Castlemaine 611
2. Kangaroo Flat 605
3. South Bendigo 548
4. Kyneton 542
5. Gisborne 536
6. Golden Square 533
7. Sandhurst 500
8. Maryborough 475
9. Strathfieldsaye 440
10. Eaglehawk 406
BLOCKS
1. Kyneton 56
2. South Bendigo 55
3. Golden Square 54
4. Kangaroo Flat 51
5. Gisborne 49
6. Strathfieldsaye 47
7. Maryborough 39
8. Eaglehawk 33
9. Sandhurst 30
10. Castlemaine 24
CHASES
1. Castlemaine 328
2. Kangaroo Flat 304
3. South Bendigo 267
4. Maryborough 219
5. Sandhurst 208
6. Golden Square 201
7. Gisborne 198
8. Kyneton 184
9. Strathfieldsaye 149
10. Eaglehawk 136
SMOTHERS
1. Gisborne 43
2. Maryborough 37
3. Castlemaine 36
4. Eaglehawk 36
5. Golden Square 33
6. Kyneton 32
7. Sandhurst 32
8. South Bendigo 32
9. Kangaroo Flat 30
10. Strathfieldsaye 27
SPOILS
1. Kyneton 213
2. Strathfieldsaye 168
3. Castlemaine 164
4. Gisborne 164
5. Golden Square 158
6. South Bendigo 139
7. Eaglehawk 135
8. Kangaroo Flat 134
9. Sandhurst 132
10. Maryborough 116
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 104
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 97
3. Tommy Horne (Cas) 91
4. Liam Collins (KF) 83
5. Billy Evans (Eh) 83
6. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 79
7. Jack Geary (GS) 77
8. Jake Moorhead (Ss) 76
9. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 75
10. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 75
GROUND BALL GETS
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 88
2. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 86
3. Liam Collins (KF) 86
4. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 81
5. Jack Geary (GS) 79
6. Noah Walsh (Sand) 78
7. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 78
8. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 77
9. Tommy Horne (Cas) 76
10. Billy Evans (Eh) 75
HARD BALL GETS
1. Tommy Horne (Cas) 41
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 41
3. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 33
4. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 30
5. Brad Bernacki (Gis) 28
6. Billy Evans (Eh) 28
7. Jack Geary (GS) 26
8. Liam Collins (KF) 24
9. Liam Byrne (SB) 24
10. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 24
TACKLES
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 75
2. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 71
3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 50
4. Declan Slingo (Cas) 47
5. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 46
6. Liam Collins (KF) 44
7. Ben Eales (Gis) 42
8. Callum McConachy (Cas) 41
9. Michael Herlihey (SB) 41
10. Tommy Horne (Cas) 40
EFFECTIVE TACKLES
1. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 60
2. Aiden Hare (Mb) 51
3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 38
4. Ben Eales (Gis) 37
5. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 36
6. Nick Doolan (Gis) 34
7. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 33
8. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 32
9. Declan Slingo (Cas) 30
10. Blair Holmes (Sand) 30
FORWARD 50 TACKLES
1. Joel Brett (GS) 22
2. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 19
3. Brock Harvey (SB) 13
4. Lachy Wilson (KF) 10
5. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 9
6. Tom Strauch (GS) 9
7. Josh Kemp (Gis) 9
8. Jayden Burke (GS) 9
9. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 8
10. Lewin Davis (Eh) 0
MIDFIELD TACKLES
1. Aiden Hare (Mb) 59
2. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 54
3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 39
4. Liam Collins (KF) 35
5. Declan Slingo (Cas) 34
6. Callum McConachy (Cas) 33
7. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 33
8. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 32
9. Liam Byrne (SB) 31
10. Nick Doolan (Gis) 30
BACK 50 TACKLES
1. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 15
2. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 14
3. Isaac Ruff (Sand) 14
4. Jake Safstrom (Kyn) 12
5. Liam Latch (Mb) 12
6. Andrew Vanheumen (SB) 12
7. Liam Duguid (GS) 12
8. Declan Slingo (Cas) 11
9. Tyson Hickey (Cas) 11
10. Oscar Madden (Eh) 11
ONE PER CENTERS
1. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 53
2. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 50
3. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 46
4. Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 45
5. Cameron Taggert (SB) 45
6. Kya Lanfranchi (43)
7. Ben Eales (Gis) 41
8. Thomas Gardam (Mb) 41
9. Brodie Byrne (Cas) 40
10. Jack Reaper (Gis) 40
BLOCKS
1. Cameron Taggert (SB) 10
2. Dean Bartrop (Kyn) 8
3. Nick Doolan (Gis) 8
4. Jake Safstrom (Kyn) 7
5. Nick Keogh (KF) 6
6. Terry Reeves (GS) 6
7. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 5
8. Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 5
9. Mitch Trewhella (KF) 5
10. Jade Mayes (KF) 5
CHASES
1. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 38
2. Declan Slingo (Cas) 28
3. Callum McConachy (Cas) 27
4. Oscar White (SB) 25
5. Thomas Gardham (Mb) 24
6. Chris Freeman (Mb) 21
7. Tyson Hickey (Cas) 20
8. Lachy Wilson (KF) 20
9. Mitch Collins (KF) 20
10. Sam Barnes (KF) 20
SMOTHERS
1. Sam Graham (Gis) 9
2. Tommy Horne (Cas) 7
3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 6
4. Lachlan Butler (Mb) 6
5. Darcy Kelly (KF) 5
6. Tom Strauch (GS) 5
7. Fraser Verhey (Eh) 5
8. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 4
9. Noah Walsh (Sand) 4
10. Ben Eales (Gis) 4
SPOILS
1. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 36
2. Harrison Huntley (Kyn) 35
3. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 32
4. Jack Reaper (Gis) 30
5. Mason Crozier (Kyn) 27
6. Liam Ireland (Sand) 27
7. Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 27
8. Andrew Vanheumen (SB) 24
9. Joseph Mayes (Ss) 24
10. Nick Keogh (KF) 23
