Stats what I'm talkin' about: BFNL round seven

Some high-quality performances from individuals in round seven of the BFNL.
Here's a club-by-club look at the best performances and the leaderboards for round seven via Premier Data statistics:
GISBORNE
The absence of Brad Bernacki did little to hinder the Bulldogs' ball-winning ability in the big win over Kangaroo Flat.
Flynn Lakey and Seb Bell-Bartels picked up the slack with 39 and 31 possessions respectively.
Star forward Pat McKenna took advantage and kicked 11.2 on his way to 205 ranking points.
McKenna has only played three games this season because of injury, but he's the only player to earn more than 200 ranking points twice.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, Jake Moorhead is a genuine star of the competition.
39 possessions against South Bendigo continued his remarkable form in 2022.
Moorhead's possession count in each game this year - 33, 36, 37, 45, 39 and 39.
GOLDEN SQUARE
14 goals, 18 score involvements and a league best 220 ranking points - Joel Brett had a game to remember against Castlemaine.
Team-mate Hamish Morcom had arguably his best game of the season with 16 score involvements.
In a pleasing sign for coach Chris Carter, the Dogs had 15 of their 22 players collect at least 15 possessions on Saturday.
11 players cracked the ton in ranking points, including developing ruckman Tanner Rayner (114).
KYNETON
The Tigers had 12 less inside 50s and 10 less clearances than the Hawks, but still won the game.
Cameron Manuel's 22 possessions and 5.5 stood out on the stat sheet.
Youngsters Louis Thompson (22 possessions) and Angus Nolte (20 possessions and one goal) were instrumental in the win.
Full-back Frazer Driscoll (35 possessions) is the recruit of the year through seven rounds.
EAGLEHAWK
On a frustrating day for the Hawks a highlight was first-gamer Zane Carter, who picked up 28 touches and had 111 ranking points.
The Borough's three main forwards Sean Williams, Shaun Knott and Darcy Richards were held to just 16 possessions and two goals between them. That's not going to get the job done against a quality opponent.
SANDHURST
Full-forward Matt Thornton's best game of the season in the win over Maryborough - 5.2 and 10 marks - was timely ahead of this week's crucial game against Sandhurst.
Midfielder Zac Pallpratt is in good form. His 27 disposals against Maryborough came on the back of 31 touches against Eaglehawk.
A young player to keep an eye on is defender Matt Wilkinson.
21 possessions and seven marks against the Pies continued the impressive start to his senior career.
SOUTH BENDIGO
Nathan Horbury (33 disposals) was the Bloods' best player in the narrow loss to Strathfieldsaye, but it was the form of Brock Harvey and Michael Herlihey that brought a smile to the coach's face.
Harvey (20 touches and 4.3) and Herlihey (24 possessions and 2.0) stood up against a quality opponent.
If they can consistently have this type of output the Bloods will stay in the hunt for finals.
KANGAROO FLAT
The Roos couldn't get their hands on the ball against Gisborne. The Bulldogs won the possession count 413 to 276.
15 of the Roos' 22 players had 15 possessions or less.
Key position player Ryan O'Keefe tried hard against the odds and had 21 possessions, five marks, one goal and 106 ranking points.
CASTLEMAINE
Long day at Wade Street for the undermanned Magpies.
Disposal count was 423 to 225 and the home side had 61 inside 50s to 27. 16 Magpies' had less than 15 disposals.
You can't question the effort of midfielder Tommy Horne - 32 possessions, 18 of which were contested.
Veteran Liam Wilkinson, 20 possessions and two goals, played well for the Pies.
MARYBOROUGH
Not for the first time this season Maryborough's efforts were built around Aidan Hare, Coby Perry and Liam Latch.
Hare had 36 possessions, Perry 34 and Latch 28.
Their combined total of 98 possessions accounted for 33.5 per cent of Maryborough's total possessions.
RANKING POINTS
1. Joel Brett (GS) 220
2. Pat McKenna (Gis) 205
3. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 169
4. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 153
5. Nathan Horbury (SB) 146
6. Braidon Blake (Gis) 144
7. Jayden Burke (GS) 142
8. Jake Moorhead (SS) 142
9. Aiden Hare (Mb) 136
10. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 134
DISPOSALS
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 39
2. Jake Moorhead (SS) 39
3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 36
4. Frazer Driscoll (Kyn) 35
5. Coby Perry (Mb) 34
6. Nathan Horbury (SB) 33
7. Tommy Horne (Cm) 32
8. Brayden Torpey (SB) 32
9. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 31
10. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 30
MARKS
1. Pat McKenna (Gis) 16
2. Jayden Burke (GS) 13
3. Joel Brett (GS) 12
4. Liam Jacques (GS) 12
5. Liam Spear (Gis) 11
6. James Schischka (SS) 11
7. Nathan Horbury (SB) 11
8. Matthew Thornton (Sh) 10
9. Aiden Hare (Mb) 10
10. Baxter Slater (SS) 10
CONTESTED MARKS
1. Pat McKenna (Gis) 9
2. Matthew Thornton (Sh) 7
3. Aiden Hare (Mb) 5
4. Louis Thompson (Kyn) 4
5. Joel Brett (GS) 4
6. Ryan Pretty (Kyn) 3
7. Will Thrum (GS) 3
8. Liam Jacques (GS) 3
9. Brady Neill (Mb) 3
10. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 3
CLEARANCES
1. Tommy Horne (Cm) 11
2. Liam Collins (KF) 11
3. Terry Reeves (GS) 10
4. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 10
5. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 9
6. Mitchell Collins (KF) 9
7. Dillon Williams (Eh) 8
8. Declan Slingo (Cm) 8
9. Aiden Hare (Mb) 8
10. Nathan Horbury (SB) 8
HARD BALL GETS
1. Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 7
2. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 7
3. Mitchell Collins (KF) 6
4. Sam Barnes (KF) 6
5. Aiden Hare (Mb) 6
6. Liam Collins (KF) 5
7. Coby Perry (Mb) 5
8. Liam Latch (KF) 5
9. Lachlan Hood (Sh) 5
10. Kaiden Antonowicz (SB) 5
LOOSE BALL GETS
1. Jake Moorhead (SS) 12
2. Nathan Horbury (SB) 11
3. Jarrod Fitzpatrick (GS) 10
4. Liam Latch (Mb) 10
5. Scott Walsh (Gis) 9
6. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 9
7. Noah Walsh (Sh) 9
8. James Gaff (Kyn) 8
9. Louis Thompson (Kyn) 8
10. Dillon Williams (Eh) 8
INSIDE 50s
1. Charles Langford (Eh) 10
2. Zac Pallpratt (Sh) 8
3. Noah Wheeler (Eh) 7
4. Scott Walsh (Gis) 7
5. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 7
6. Noah Walsh (Sh) 7
7. Riley Wilson (SS) 7
8. Tommy Horne (Cm) 6
9. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 6
10. Harry Thomas (Gis) 6
TACKLES
1. Flynn Lakey (Gis) 12
2. Liam Collins (KF) 10
3. Hamish Yunghanns (Kyn) 9
4. Angus Nolte (Kyn) 9
5. Brendan Josey (Cm) 9
6. Nick Doolan (Gis) 9
7. Blair Holmes (Sh) 9
8. Callum McConachy (Cm) 8
9. Ryan Hartley (GS) 8
10. Tanner Rayner (GS) 8
ONE PERCENTERS
1. Nicholas Keogh (KF) 11
2. Kya Lanfranchi (Mb) 10
3. Samuel Thompson (Eh) 9
4. Callum McConachy (Cm) 9
5. Ben Eales (Gis) 9
6. Cameron Taggert (SB) 9
7. Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 8
8. Jon Coe (GS) 8
9. Jack Reaper (Gis) 8
10. Mitch Hallinan (SS) 8
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
1. Joel Brett (GS) 18
2. Hamish Morcom (GS) 16
3. Pat McKenna (Gis) 16
4. Jayden Burke (GS) 13
5. Matthew Thornton (Sh) 12
6. Liam Wilkinson (Cm) 11
7. Liam Barrett (GS) 11
8. Tanner Rayner (GS) 11
9. Matt Panuccio (Gis) 10
10. Lachlan Zimmer (Sh) 10
