Bendigo Advertiser

Punter puts Ballarat rivals to the sword

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 30 2022 - 2:29am, first published 2:16am
John Robertson guides Punter to an impressive five-and-a-half length win at Ballarat on Sunday. Picture: RACING PHOTOS

BENDIGO galloper Punter was quick to put a luckless last start behind him and score an impressive maiden win at Ballarat on Wednesday.

