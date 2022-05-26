Eitilt finds a will and way to win through Kilmore fog

HARD-working jockey John Robertson is proving a bit of a good luck charm of sorts for Bendigo trainers.
The 36-year-old, who is based in Bendigo himself, picked up his second win this week for a local trainer in ultra-testing conditions at Kilmore on Thursday.
After dense fog descended on Kilmore and persisted all meeting long, Robertson piloted the Brent Stanley-trained Eitilt to a five-length 1450-metre win late in the day.
The seven-year-old gelding, who won for the sixth time in 35 starts, was backing up after his fourth over 1300-metres at Stawell seven days earlier.
Robertson's win followed his success for another Bendigo trainer Kym Hann on the Ballarat Synthetic on Monday aboard Pal's Reward.
In fact, all eight of his wins this season and his last 11 in total have all come on Bendigo horses.
His 2021-22 season tally now includes three apiece for Stanley and the Bendigo trainer's stable foreman Pat Cannon.
Robertson had ridden Eitilt five times before Thursday for a win at Kyneton on New Year's Day last year and another placing.
Stanley stable spokesperson Phillip Dean said the win was a good reward for the jockey's hard work.
"Johnny comes and rides him in work and he rode him Tuesday and said he would be very hard to beat," he said.
"The quick back-up was Brent's idea - he pulled up very well from Stawell the other day and worked a treat on Tuesday.
"Johnny comes up (to the stable) three times a week, rides a lot for Pat and comes a rides a few for us, so Brent rewarded him today."
As highlighted by Dean, Robertson confirmed his confidence in Eitilt being able to get the job done.
"Brent Stanley has got him going a treat - I did one of his lead-up gallops and he gave me the greatest feel," he said.
"It's my second win on him now; I haven't ridden him in a long time, hopefully, I get back on him.
"My only concern was because he was feeling so good, I went to bring him back underneath me at about the 1000 to the half mile and he actually got to fighting me a bit. So instead of ripping his head off, I let him roll and be happy.
"I was glad that we held on.
"Not to pump my own tyres up, but I do work hard, so it was good to get rewarded with a win."
