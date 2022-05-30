Loddon Shire waives Inglewood museum fees

Loddon Shire Council has reimbursed a $1500 planning permit fee to an Inglewood community group to help with the extension of a museum.
Inglewood Eucalyptus Distillery Museum Inc. applied for a planning permit to add an annex to the western side of the existing building.
Advertisement
Shire operations director Steven Phillips said council had already allocated $114,158 from its Community Planning Program to support the museum project.
"This is insufficient to complete this project," Mr Phillips said.
"The Inglewood Eucalyptus Distillery Museum is seeking the remaining required funds to complete this project from other sources."
The museum committee requested council waive the planning permit application fee of $1570.60, pointing out the benefits to the community from the extension included tourism and housing items of heritage significant to Loddon Shire.
The museum committee had already paid the planning application fee and were seeking that is be reimbursed.
"The planning application has been assessed and a permit has been issued," Mr Phillips said.
Council voted to reimburse $1500 planning permit fee, which will be covered by the council funds ($114,158) already set aside to support the project.
Council's Fees and Chargers - Waiver or Reduction Policy applies to any not for profit organisation, incorporated association or unincorporated community group which provides a community benefit to the shire and wishes to apply to have a fee and or charge waived or reduced.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.