SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Gisborne 22.12 (144) def Kangaroo Flat 6.9 (45)
Strathfieldsaye 12.18 (90) def South Bendigo 13.11 (89)
Golden Square 33.9 (207) def Castlemaine 4.3 (27)
Kyneton 11.14 (80) def Eaglehawk 7.17 (59)
Sandhurst 25.14 (164) def Maryborough 8.7 (55)
White Hills 19.14 (128) def Leitchville-Gunbower 8.5 (53)
Colbinabbin 12.9 (81) def LBU 4.10 (34)
Elmore 13.9 (87) def Huntly 10.8 (68)
North Bendigo 8.12 (60) def Mount Pleasant 8.11 (59)
Bridgewater 17.9 (111) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.5 (47)
Pyramid Hill 33.15 (213) def Newbridge 5.2 (32)
BL-Serpentine 20.11 (131) def Inglewood 7.8 (50)
Marong 20.19 (139) def Calivil United 1.2 (8)
Wycheproof-Narraport 12.14 (86) def Charlton 2.2 (14)
Birchip-Watchem 11.23 (89) def Wedderburn 6.1 (37)
Sea Lake Nandaly 15.14 (104) def Donald 8.14 (62)
Boort 9.21 (75) def St Arnaud 10.11 (71)
A GRADE: Eaglehawk 44 def Kyneton 43, South Bendigo 65 def Strathfieldsaye 41, Kangaroo Flat 52 def Gisborne 40, Sandhurst 67 def Maryborough 45, Castlemaine 44 def Golden Square 31.
A RESERVE: Eaglehawk 40 def Kyneton 29, South Bendigo 61 def Strathfieldsaye 31, Kangaroo Flat 59 def Gisborne 38, Castlemaine 50 def Golden Square 32.
B GRADE: Eaglehawk 55 def Kyneton 29, South Bendigo 45 def Strathfieldsaye 30, Kangaroo Flat 43 def Gisborne 41, Golden Square 57 def Castlemaine 47, Sandhurst 67 def Maryborough 14.
B RESERVE: Golden Square 36 def Castlemaine 30, Gisborne 49 def Kangaroo Flat 43, Sandhurst 78 def Maryborough 22, Eaglehawk 80 def Kyneton 8, South Bendigo 43 def Strathfieldsaye 42.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 33 def Castlemaine 29, Gisborne 53 def Kangaroo Flat 42, Sandhurst 48 def Maryborough 46, Eaglehawk 56 def Kyneton 19, South Bendigo 31 def Strathfieldsaye 17.
A GRADE: LBU 50 def Colbinabbin 38, White Hills 54 def Leitchville-Gunbower 33, North Bendigo 42 def Mount Pleasant 37, Elmore 73 def Huntly 36.
A RESERVE: Colbinabbin 47 def LBU 31, White Hills 42 def Leitchville-Gunbower 36, Mount Pleasant 57 def North Bendigo 22, Elmore 42 def Huntly 41.
B GRADE: Mount Pleasant 32 def North Bendigo 29, Elmore 42 def Huntly 27, Colbinabbin 46 def LBU 27, White Hills 47 def Leitchville-Gunbower 32.
B RESERVE: White Hills 34 def Leitchville-Gunbower 29, Huntly 53 def Elmore 32, LBU 31 def Colbinabbin 30, Mount Pleasant 61 def North Bendigo.
UNDER-17: White Hills 49 def Leitchville-Gunbower 37, Huntly 29 def Elmore 28, Mount Pleasant 60 def North Bendigo 13, LBU 63 def Colbinabbin 29.
UNDER-15: Elmore 26 def Huntly 20, Mount Pleasant 49 def North Bendigo 30, LBU 75 def Colbinabbin 11, Leitchville-Gunbower 30 def White Hills 29.
UNDER-13: Elmore 23 def Huntly 6, North Bendigo 30 def Mount Pleasant 2, LBU 36 def Colbinabbin 10.
A GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 62 def Bridgewater 48, Calivil United 43 def Marong 40, Newbridge 32 def Pyramid Hill 24.
B GRADE: Inglewood 43 def BL-Serpentine 38, Marong 53 def Calivil United 30, Newbridge 56 def Pyramid Hill 26, Bridgewater 41 def Maiden Gully YCW 40.
C GRADE: BL-Serpentine 50 def Inglewood 34, Calivil United 48 def Marong 34, Newbridge 29 def Pyramid Hill 23, Maiden Gully YCW 46 def Bridgewater 34.
C RESERVE: BL-Serpentine 57 def Inglewood 18, Newbridge 29 def Pyramid Hill 15, Maiden Gully YCW 43 def Bridgewater 29, Marong 39 def Calivil United 21.
17-UNDER: Bridgewater 42 def Maiden Gully YCW 36, Calivil United 59 def Marong 17.
15-UNDER: BL-Serpentine 49 def Inglewood 5, Maiden Gully YCW 40 def Bridgewater 32, Marong 50 def Calivil United 18.
13-UNDER: Maiden Gully YCW 18 def Bridgewater 7, Calivil United 18 def Marong 16, BL-Serpentine 22 def Inglewood 10.
A GRADE: Charlton 37 def Wycheproof-Narraport 35, Wedderburn 71 def Birchip-Watchem 34, Sea Lake Nandaly 42 def Donald 34, Boort 60 def St Arnaud 21.
B GRADE: Charlton 44 def Wycheproof-Narraport 39, Wedderburn 57 def Birchip-Watchem 29, Donald 52 def Sea Lake Nandaly 40, Boort 68 def St Arnaud 22.
C GRADE: Donald 38 def Sea Lake Nandaly 32, Boort 46 def St Arnaud 26, Wedderburn 37 def Birchip-Watchem 27, Wycheproof-Narraport 34 def Charlton 13.
17-UNDER A: Wycheproof-Narraport 29 def Charlton 26, Boort 22 def St Arnaud 13.
17-UNDER B: Donald 37 def Sea Lake Nandaly 13, Boort 39 def St Arnaud 18.
14-UNDER: Wycheproof-Narraport 27 def Charlton 10, Birchip-Watchem 23 def Wedderburn 18, Sea Lake Nandaly 22 def Donald 18, Boort 32 def St Arnaud 24.
