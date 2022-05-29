LVFNL: Big guns flex muscle as Bulldogs, Panthers score resounding wins

LODDON Valley league pace-setters Pyramid Hill and Marong both delivered powerful performances in a one-sided round eight on Saturday.
Advertisement
In a round where all four games were decided by at least 10 goals, the Bulldogs and Panthers won by a combined 312 points as their dominant seasons continued.
Pyramid Hill became the first team this season to crack the 200-point barrier and in doing so also notched the biggest winning margin across the first eight rounds against Newbridge.
The Bulldogs were ruthless in their 33.15 (213) to 5.2 (32) demolition of Newbridge at home.
Pyramid Hill kicked five goals in both the first and second quarters, before upping the ante with a 13-goal onslaught in the third term and 10 in the last as the Bulldogs kicked their highest score since 2005.
"I thought the second half in particular our ball movement was really good, which we tried to generate from our back six, who set up quite well," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"The third quarter when we kicked 13 goals was probably the best quarter we've played for the year.
The third quarter when we kicked 13 goals was probably the best quarter we've played for the year- Nathan Fitzpatrick - Pyramid Hill coach
"Newbridge had a couple behind the ball, which made it a bit of a challenge, but we were able to stay composed, hit our targets and kick it to our forwards in space."
The unbeaten Bulldogs had six players who kicked at least three goals - Bailey George (eight), Braidy Dickens (five), Mitch Cheesman (four), Steve Gunther (three), Billy Micevski (three) and Seb Relouw (three).
"We're rotating our three key targets in Bailey, Brady and Mitch through full-forward and half-forward so we're not being too predictable," Fitzpatrick said.
"We've got plenty of options in our forward line and they are all playing really well."
The Bulldogs' best player was on-baller Gunther, who has put together a strong patch of form over the past three games.
"Stevie has taken his game to a new level since he has come back from Geelong," Fitzpatrick said.
"His tackling pressure really stands out and his ball-use is elite.
"Ryley Dickens was good again for us in the midfield; he is winning plenty of the ball and using it well.
"And Bailey George and Mitch Cheesman, who is as fit as he has been, were both really good in terms of their contested marking, but also out on the lead.
"We've got a good squad that is playing well at the moment and fortunately, we're injury-free."
Advertisement
The 181-point margin elevated the Bulldogs back to the top of the ladder on percentage from Marong and also sent Newbridge to the bottom after the Maroons' biggest loss since 2011.
Ryan Burt kicked two of the five goals for the Maroons, who named Brandon Etherington and Ben Burns their two best on what was a torrid day.
READ MORE: HDFNL: Colbo hands Cats first loss for 1000 days; North wins thriller
Marong won by at least 100 points for the fourth week in a row, with the Panthers continuing their percentage-boosting form against Calivil United.
And for the second game in a row the Demons were held to a score of just 8 as Marong won 20.19 (139) to 1.2 (8) at Calivil.
"Calivil came hard at us early and with a plan to make it difficult for us to score," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
Advertisement
"I thought defensively we were really good and showed a lot of improvement in that area compared to the past couple of weeks.
"After half-time we got our attacking game going and were able to get some good looks inside 50."
Defensively the Panthers - who now have the next two weekends off - held Calivil United scoreless for three quarters, with the Demons' score of 1.2 all coming during the second term.
Marong's best player was midfielder Nathan Devanny, followed by in-form 18-year-old Ryley Taylor and Kyle Manley, who each kicked three goals.
Marong goalkicking machine Brandyn Grenfell kicked another six goals to take his season total to 58 - more than double that of his nearest rival, Pyramid Hill's George (26).
Advertisement
Calivil United's sole goal was kicked by Jake Lawry, just as it was last week against Pyramid Hill.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine scored a pivotal win - and also picked up some valuable percentage - in the fight for fifth spot with a comfortable 81-point victory over Inglewood at home.
The Bears prevailed 20.11 (131) to 7.8 (50) to draw level with the fifth-placed Inglewood on 12 points.
It was a strong bounce-back performance from the Bears following last week's 100-point hiding from Marong.
"We knew it was a massive game for us... an eight point game midway through the year, so it was really pleasing to get the win the way we did and keep in touch with the top five," Bears coach Justin Laird said.
"Our ball movement was really good today. We didn't over-complicate things and kept it simple and it worked well for us.
Advertisement
"Coming off a 100-point loss last week to winning the way we did today says a lot about the group we've got.
"We're never down and out and always up for the fight and had 22 contributors today, which was really good."
Josh Walsh continued his brilliant season in defence to be the Bears' best, while Laird and Andrew Gladman bagged five goals each and forward recruit Rhonen Maher slotted three.
Having started the season 3-1 to be the talk of the league given their two decades of struggle, the Blues have now lost three in a row ahead of a mighty tough challenge next week against the red-hot Pyramid Hill.
"It was obviously a disappointing result today, but where we are at from where we've come from is still a huge improvement," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
Advertisement
"We understand we've still got a fair bit of work to do, but we're a young side that has an average of about 25 senior games per player."
The Blues named midfielder Bregon Cotchett (two goals), who has been one of the integral players in their revival, their best player.
"I thought Bregon was fantastic again. He had a hip flexor issue, but he was sensational with the way he cracked in all day," Billett said.
Bridgewater is counting the cost of its 64-point win over Maiden Gully YCW with what is feared to be a pair of season-ending knee injuries to Zane Hoiles and Luke Harrison.
Facing a danger game against an improving Maiden Gully YCW, the Mean Machine put the foot down after half-time to win 17.9 (111) to 7.5 (47) at home.
The Mean Machine had been just eight points up at half-time before kicking 10 goals to one after the main break.
Advertisement
"It's come at a fairly big cost with a couple of what looks to be season-ending knee injuries to Zane Hoiles and Luke Harrison," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson.
"You never want to see anybody seriously hurt and YC had a couple of injuries as well, so it was a pretty bad day for both clubs in that regard.
"Overall, I was rapt with our boys today to back up from last week (win over Newbridge), particularly without a bench after half-time."
Maiden Gully YCW's Cooper Hale, who was among the Eagles' best, will require surgery on a broken collarbone.
Midfield recruits Emile Pavlich and Harry Donegan led the way as the two best for the Mean Machine, who had the trio of tall Cameron Ross (four), Josh Martyn (three) and Brayden Stepien (three) combine for 10 goals.
Advertisement
Key forward Jason Butty battled hard in attack to kick six of the Eagles' seven goals and be their best player.
B/L Serpentine 6.2 9.6 12.9 20.11 (131)
Inglewood 3.4 4.6 7.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS: B/L Serpentine: J.Laird 5, A.Gladman 5, R.Maher 3, B.Harrison 2, J.Murley 1, H.Gadsden 1, J.Bailey 1, J.Taig 1, B.Roy-Clements 1; Inglewood: B.Cotchett 2, L.Nemet 1, C.Wright 1, C.Stobaus 1, J.Billett 1
BEST: B/L Serpentine: J.Walsh, C.Gadsden, J.Bailey, A.Gladman, J.Laird, H.Gadsden; Inglewood: B.Cotchett, T.Alexander, C.Ingham, N.Angelino, C.Stobaus, L.Matheson
Bridgewater 5.1 7.4 11.5 17.9 (111)
Advertisement
MGYCW 2.0 6.2 7.3 7.5 (47)
GOALS: Bridgewater: C.Ross 4, J.Martyn 3, B.Stepien 3, L.Needs 2, T.Estrada 2, H.Symons 1, N.Naughton 1, H.Donegan 1; MGYCW: J.Butty 6, J.Magnusson 1
BEST: Bridgewater: E.Pavlich, H.Donegan, J.Ellings, A.Pollock, M.Brooks, L.Harrison; MGYCW: J.Butty, H.McCartney, J.Carroll, C.Walsh, L.Sobina, C.Hale
Pyramid Hill - - - - (213)
Newbridge - - - - (32)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill: B.George 8, B.Dickens 5, M.Cheesman 4, S.Relouw 3, B.Micevski 3, S.Gunther 3, W.Perryman 2, N.Catherwood 1, A.Holland 1, J.Woodward 1, R.Dickens 1, B.Ladson 1; Newbridge: R.Burt 2, B.Etherington 1, J.Murray 1, C.Dixon 1
Advertisement
BEST: Pyramid Hill: S.Gunther, B.Micevski, R.Dickens, B.George, S.Relouw, B.Ladson; Newbridge: B.Etherington, B.Burns, R.Burt, L.Dixon, H.Whittle, C.Dixon
Marong 3.7 8.10 14.15 20.19 (139)
Calivil United 0.0 1.2 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Marong: B.Grenfell 6, R.Taylor 3, K.Manley 3, J.Ede 2, R.Tibbett 2, N.Devanny 1, P.Gretgrix 1, C.Thiesz 1, A.Ward 1; Calivil United: J.Lawry 1
BEST: Marong: N.Devanny, R.Taylor, K.Manley, J.Ede, A.Ward, C.Jacobs; Calivil United:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.