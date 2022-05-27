Tough ask for Bendigo City at Balmoral fortress

BENDIGO City faces a tough challenge to rebound from a gut-wrenching loss to Men's State League 5 West rivals West Point last week.
With only one point to show from its last four games, City's search for form takes the squad to Derrimut for a clash against fourth-placed Balmoral.
Five points separate Bendigo City (4-3-3) and Balmoral (6-2-2) in sixth and fourth positions respectively on the championship table, with West Point (5-4-1) in between this Saturday's rivals.
Emphasising the enormity of this weekend's task, Balmoral has dropped points only once on its home pitch since 2018.
"There's no other way to describe it other than as a fortress," City's technical director Nathan Claridge said.
"They have a massive following and are a very mature team, with lots of former NPL players - a bit older and smart.
"And they have a very small pitch and just play it to perfection.
READ MORE: Lapses hurting Bendigo City
"It's a challenge, especially on the back of four games without a win and being pretty disappointed we are no longer sitting in the top two and having dropped to the middle of the table,
"It's a huge challenge for our guys."
Despite being 12-points off top spot, both Claridge and coach Greg Thomas are confident their young squad will recapture its stunning earlier season form at some point.
Doing so against Balmoral will entertain hopes of eventually climbing their way back into the top three.
"It's not a criticism, but it's just a maturity thing, they need time playing senior football, to be able to handle key moments and to gain a bit of game awareness to deal with situations," Claridge said.
"That's going to take some time, there's no way to fast-track it.
"The positive is we are actually happy with how they are playing and how they have come together as a group.
"They have become a lot more comfortable playing a particular brand of football, playing a more possession-type of game.
"We are playing well but not converting that into results. That will come, I guarantee it."
The form of 16-year-old midfielder Sam Pitson continues to be a positive for City, which will have played each team once following this weekend.
Meanwhile, Bendigo City's reserves will look to back up an 8-1 trouncing of West Point in a clash against Balmoral.
City enters the round in third spot, two points off top spot, while Balmoral is fourth.
Lewis Merriman 6
Luke Burns 6
Sam Farr 4
Daniel Purdy 3
Sean Boxshall 2
Ruben White 1
Will Keating 1
