Bendigo Advertiser

Tough ask for Bendigo City at Balmoral fortress

By Kieran Iles
May 27 2022 - 12:30am
Lewis Merriman and his Bendigo City team-mates are aiming to get their season back on track this weekend. Picture: COLIN NUTTALL

BENDIGO City faces a tough challenge to rebound from a gut-wrenching loss to Men's State League 5 West rivals West Point last week.

