Men's State League soccer: Lapses hurting Bendigo City

LAPSES in key moments continued to plague Bendigo City in a 2-1 loss to West Point at Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve on Saturday night.
For the third time in its last four games, City was unable to secure a point in its Men's State League 5 fixture.
A barren stretch has seen Bendigo City (4 wins, three losses, three draws) slip from third spot at the end of round six to sixth spot after round 10.
Despite the dip in fortunes, Bendigo City techinical director Nathan Claridge and playing coach Greg Thomas continue to be pleased with the young squad's progress in what has been a steep learning curve in the club's return to the senior football ranks and its first season in the MSL.
"We are a young team and again we played very good football - we were very comfortable with how our boys played," Claridge said.
"They play a really good brand of football, but in key moments we are just a little bit young and immature and we cough up goals because we are not quite strong enough in those big moments.
"It's not so much related to our football, it's just maturity.
"I would say we were the better team on the day (against West Point), but our young guys are playing against men who have more experience and just know how to capitalise on big moments.
"It was a bit disappointing that we gifted them a goal when it was 1-1, but we are comfortable the team is playing well, is young and it's probably a two-to-three-year project to work with and build these boys up to compete with some strong men."
After going into the break 1-0, Sam Farr put Bendigo City on level terms with a goal in the 55th minute.
It was the fourth time this season Farr has found the back of the net.
But it was a lapse in concentration and an error that paved for the way for Blake D'Antino to put the visitors back in front in the 63rd minute, from where they stayed to notch up their fifth win of the season.
Among the positives for Bendigo City was another brilliant midfield performance by teenager Sam Pitson, who continues to go from strength to strength for the league newcomers.
"For a 16-year-old kid, he was just outstanding - brilliant," Claridge said.
"He controlled the midfield, him and Greg Thomas. They literally had the ball and the game on a string.
"Again, they (West Point) sat back deep, parked the bus and defended deep, which is a credit to them, they were really organised. It was tough to break it down."
Elsewhere, wins to top teams Barwon (4-3 over Ballarat) and Melton Phoenix (4-1 over Lara United) have widened the gap between themselves and Bendigo City.
Another tough assignment awaits City this Saturday against fourth-placed Balmoral, which returned to the winner's list for the first time in three weeks following a loss against Melton Phoenix and a draw against West Point.
Meanwhile, there was joy on the reserves front as Bendigo City demolished West point 8-1.
Youngster Jack Nuttall led the charge with a hat-trick of goals, while Cress Ndikumana, Jacob Floyd, Ryan Merriman, David Mill and Darius Thomas each contributed one to the massive scoreline.
Melton Phoenix's shock 1-0 loss to Lara United put Bendigo City (7-2-1) back within two points of the championship lead.
