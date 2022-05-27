HDFNL: 'Super Saturday' round eight as top four teams face off

IT'S still only May, but Saturday's Heathcote District league is highlighted by a pair of round eight matches that have a September feel to them.
The league's four top teams - Colbinabbin, Lockington-Bamawm United, Mount Pleasant and North Bendigo - will all be in action against each other.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Both teams hit round eight undefeated having answered every challenge thrown at them so far.
What the coaches say:
Julian Bull (Colbinabbin) - "It's not as though it's a make-or-break game for us, but having said that, the team that we roll out there on Saturday will be throwing everything we can at Locky.
"No doubt, we're going to have to be a fair bit better than we were last week (26-point win over Huntly), but getting back on our home deck on what's a big day for the club with a reunion, we're really looking forward to the challenge.
"Locky is a club that has a lot of confidence in its ability and will to win, but I'm also hopeful that we've got a fair bit of confidence in the way we're going about it as well."
Brodie Collins (LBU) - "It's another great challenge for the boys and the focus is the same as every week - play our brand of football, do what we do well and if it's good enough, it's good enough, if it's not, then it's not.
"We set out after our bye knowing we had three big games in a row (against Mount Pleasant, North Bendigo and Colbinabbin) and we've managed to tick two of them off.
"If we can manage to tick off the third on Saturday then we've achieved that mini goal we set."
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Mount Pleasant is third with a 5-1 record, while North Bendigo - which will be missing two of its leaders in captain Aarryn Craig and assistant coach Jordan Ford due to concussion - heads into the game 4-3 and in fourth position.
What the coaches say:
Rob Bennett (North Bendigo) - "The boys have got a lot of belief out of the game last week (10-point loss to LBU)... it was just the second half of the last quarter that we let ourselves down in a couple of areas.
"A couple of weeks ago after the Heathcote game we looked ahead knowing we had two really big games coming up in a row against Lockington and Mounts and we wanted to put our best foot forward.
"We got close last week and don't want to make the same mistakes again this week."
Darren Walsh (Mount Pleasant) - "It's a big game that we're really looking forward to.
"Our main focus is we continue to improve each week and that's what we're doing.
"We expect we'll have four players come into our backline on Saturday in our vice-captain Bryce Hinneberg, Travis Baird, Mick Whiting and Sam Green, which will obviously strengthen us up. It's a great challenge for us."
2.15pm Saturday at White Hills.
WHITE HILLS
B: M.Walsh, B.Bacon, K.Skelton
HB: R.Irwin, J.Davies, J.Fallon
C: D.Nihill, H.Richards, P.Eefting
HF: C.Kekich, D.Wright, B.Nalder
F: L.Bartels, G.Bowles, B.Fallon
R: B.Childs, R.Walker, N.Moffat
Int: E.Arnold, N.McKinley, J.Dickens
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
Not supplied
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
COLBINABBIN
B: T.Hill, J.McMurtrie, H.McMurtrie
HB: A.Van Ruiswyk, M.Riordan, D.Price
C: W.Lowe, B.Barton, L.Fitzgerald
HF: T.Holobowski, L.Moore, S.Tuohey
F: J.Brain, C.Shields, J.Brain
R: B.Southam, L.Ezard, H.Sirett
Int: J.Bull, J.Barlow, H.Barlow, C.Guinane
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED
B: F.Monahan, C.Hinks, L.Collins
HB: J.Howlett, J.Mundie, S.Brentnall
C: R.McIvor, N.Bacon, T.Leech
HF: M.Angove, R.Woodland, J.Bacon
F: A.McMahon, C.Cox
R: J.Collins, H.Cobb, T.Phillips
Int: T.Eade, J.Wolfe, L.Atherton
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
ELMORE
B: M.Holmberg, M.Nettlefold, B.Sawyer
HB: Z.Laffy, Z.Holmberg, R.Williams
C: M.Carson, M.Gilmour, L.Gundry
HF: H.Grant, S.De Napoli
F: L.Price, D.Laffy, S.Lees
R: K.Armstrong, N.Kellow, D.Gordon
Int: J.Trewick, S.McHale, T.Cerrone, L.Giffin
HUNTLY
B: H.Campbell, M.Jeffries, K.Forster
HB: B.Dimech, B.Jones, J.McDonald
C: N.Grace, J.Maher, J.Price
HF: T.Mercadante, L.Gray, S.Fiske
F: J.Cordy, O.Downing, M.Billings
R: J.Moon, M.Christensen, J.Cowling
Int: S.Keneally, G.Chamouras, M.Rule, J.Matthews
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
NORTH BENDIGO
Not supplied
MOUNT PLEASANT
From: Adam Baird, Ben Weightman, Zebb Murrell, Zac Featherby, Cameron Moore, Chris Down, Zane Keighran, Jack Hamilton, Billy Mahony, Fletcher White, Bryce Hinneberg, Reardon McIvor, Bailey White, Jesse Tuohey, Riley Mcnamara, Jack Teasdale, Jackson Hufer, Caelan Smith, Dean Tydell, Pat O'Brien, Mitchell Bennett, Daniel Whiting
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
CALIVIL UNITED
From: Loka Manu, Patrick Hansford, Cody Anderson, Blake Pickles, Tim Lloyd, Ollie Murphy, Corey Pearse, Lachlan Brook, Ben Baker, Michael Maxey, Brock Rogers, Blair Richards, Ben Daley, Evan Ritchie, Lachlan McAllister, Mitch Avard, Phil Ryan, Alex Daniels, Jake Lawry, Jack Burns, Jordan Lea, Mitchell Deering, Nick McPherson
MARONG
From: Will Gadsden, Lachlan Frankel, Brandyn Grenfell, Nathan Devanny, Jack McCaig, Jacob Ede, Patrick Gretgrix, Jimmy Gadsden, Ryley Taylor, Ben Gregg, Cory Jacobs, Carl Thiesz, Justin Hynes, Matthew Willox, Kyle Manley, Richard Tibbett, David Johnstone, Nathan Walsh, Brodie Hartland, Corey Gregg, Adam Ward, Corbin Fleming
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
PYRAMID HILL
B: Z.Dingwall, B.Driscoll, D.Morison
HB: G.James, J.Timmins, T.Brennan
C: N.Catherwood, B.Ladson, S.Gunther
HF: S.Relouw, B.Dalton, B.George
F: S.Mann, B.Dickens, B.Morison
R: A.Holland, R.Dickens, B.Micevski
Int: M.Cheesman, J.Woodward, W.Perryman, J.Willcocks
NEWBRIDGE
B: M.Pitto, B.Burns, D.Lloyd
HB: M.Hocking, T.Wilson, J.Dawkins
C: H.Whittle, J.Clark, J.Anderson
HF: R.Burt, T.Hobson, L.Nihill
F: A.Fithall, J.Murray, C.Dixon
R: T.McLeod, P.Andrews, L.Dixon
Int: B.Wilson, A.Mayo, C.Grant, B.Etherington
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
Not supplied
INGLEWOOD
From: Campbell Love, Nathan Angelino, Thomas Alexander, Kyle Simpson, Bregon Cotchett, Alex Lowe, Charlie Ingham, Jasper McClelland, Cody Stobaus, Luke Matheson, Charlie McGaw, Traiton Kendal, Thomas Hicks, Thomas Kennedy, Taj Rodwell, James Woods, Cody Wright, Reuben Johnson, Gabe Nevins, Jaxon Billett, Conor Morone
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
BRIDGEWATER
From: Zane Hoiles, Tynan Hywood, Tyler Estrada, Jack Ozanne, Jacob Ellings, Darcy Wood, Jack Symons, Lloyd Needs, Andrew Collins, Emile Pavlich, Harry Donegan, Jake Rusbridge, Brayden Stepien, Nicholas Naughton, Joshua Martyn, James Naughton, Cameron Ross, Sam Dewar, Harry McKinley, Alexander Pollock, Mychael Baker, Lachlan Allison, Harry Symons, Michael Brooks, Luke Harrison
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
Not supplied
