Have you seen Tayah?

POLICE are appealing for assistance to locate a missing 15-year-old.
Tayah was last seen in Sailors Gully on May 15 - over a week ago.
Police and family are concerned for her welfare due to her age.
Tayah is known to frequent the Bendigo area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 54481300.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
