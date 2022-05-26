Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL: Home is where the heart is for White Hills' 250-gamer David Wright

Luke West
Luke West
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:13am, first published 3:23am
DEMON WARRIOR: David Wright will play his 250th senior game for White Hills against Leitchville-Gunbower in the Heathcote District league on Saturday. Wright played his first senior game with the club in 2004. Picture: GLENN DANIELS

THEY say home is where the heart is and for David Wright, that's White Hills.

