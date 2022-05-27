Bendigo Advertiser

Royal Children's Hospital's Dr Anthea Rhodes calls for all children to be vaccinated against the flu this year

Neve Brissenden
LW
By Neve Brissenden, and Lucy Williams
May 27 2022 - 6:00pm
Only half of Australian children are likely to be vaccinated for flu in 2022

Only half of Australian children are likely to be vaccinated against flu this year, as misconceptions about the flu vaccine persist in the community.

