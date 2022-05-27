Only half of Australian children are likely to be vaccinated for flu in 2022

Only half of Australian children are likely to be vaccinated against flu this year, as misconceptions about the flu vaccine persist in the community.
Paediatrician and Director of the RCH National Child Health Poll Dr Anthea Rhodes said rates of influenza are on the increase in the community so it is vital that children are vaccinated.
"Children, including healthy children, are more likely to catch the flu than adults and can become seriously unwell," Dr Rhodes said.
"Children under five are the group most likely to be hospitalised for complications affecting the brain or lungs."
Dr Rhodes said the measures adopted to prevent COVID-19, like improved hygiene and social isolation, have protected members of the community from the flu.
"We've seen very little flu in the last two years, mostly due to the way we all responded to the pandemic," she said.
"But this year, international travel is back, kids have returned to onsite learning, and people are interacting more.
"The flu is back - and we are all more vulnerable to it because of our lack of recent exposure and reduced uptake of the flu vaccine over the past two years."
The latest Royal Children's Hospital national child health poll has found the vaccination plans for a quarter of children are still undecided, and cost and a lack of knowledge are potential barriers to getting young people protected this flu season.
The poll found, for close to one in three families, cost may prevent them accessing the vaccine for their child.
One in three parents are also unaware of how seriously the flu can affect children.
Bendigo Health said the service was feeling the impact of lesser restrictions, and people were presenting to the hospital with flu symptoms.
"Since the start of May we've had 13 presentations for influenza. 1 of those required admission," a spokesperson for the hospital said.
"Our health service is feeling the impact of lessened restrictions, we have numerous staff on sick leave each day because of respiratory illness and we are dealing with sicker patients, some of whom require acute care."
Bendigo Health said while vaccination were important, other health measures were also useful in stopping the spread of both COVID and the flu.
"We want you to get vaccinated against influenza and COVID, think about wearing a mask when appropriate, maintain physical distance, hand hygiene and exercise a common sense approach in public settings," it said.
The flu vaccine is free for children aged between six months and five years, and is available through GPs and pharmacies for those aged five and over.
Chemist Warehouse Bendigo are only doing vaccinations at their Long Gully centre, and say the service is fully booked until June 6th.
Chemist Discount Centre on Queen Street are doing walk-in flu vaccinations Monday-Friday.
Staff said the service had been especially busy, but they have not had to turn anyone away.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
