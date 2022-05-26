Bendigo Advertiser

Fay Carter, Aboriginal Elder, tells Yoorrook Justice Commission of hospital racism

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:31pm, first published 6:30pm
PROUD OF WHO SHE IS: Auntie Fay Carter as a child, ready to perform at an Aboriginal ball in 1947. She has spoken about the injustices she experienced growing up in Echuca and Mooroopna. Picture: SUPPLIED

A 12-YEAR-OLD was lying in a hospital bed when her grandmother whispered "don't tell them you're Aboriginal because they'll put you out on the verandah".

