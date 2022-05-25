Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo man's night time hobby revs up for Winton

DC
By David Chapman
Updated May 25 2022 - 10:22pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVVING TO GO: Angelo Di Donato with his restored 1960 hand-made racing car. Pictures: NONI HYETT

Bendigo's Angelo Di Donato loves restoring things. Anything he can get his hands on really.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.