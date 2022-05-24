Bendigo Advertiser

More funding is needed to help children whose parents are in custody at Bendigo prisons

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
May 24 2022
HELP: More funding is needed to help children whose parents are in custody at Bendigo prisons. Picture: Juraj Varga

CHILDREN who have mothers and fathers behind bars at Greater Bendigo prisons should be given better support, a Victorian government inquiry has been told.

JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

