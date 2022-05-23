Daily Greater Bendigo COVID-19 case numbers rise

Greater Bendigo's COVID-19 case numbers have officially ticked over the 30,000 mark.
The municipality has now had 30,170 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Advertisement
Greater Bendigo recorded an extra 229 cases on Monday, leaving it with 1413 active ones overall.
The new cases include 64 linked to the 3550 postcode, 50 in 3555, 30 in 3556 and 74 in 3551.
South of Greater Bendigo, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 115 new COVID-19 cases and Mount Alexander 41.
The Central Goldfields Shire recorded 29, Loddon nine, Campaspe 70, Gannawarra 19 and Buloke five.
Victoria's daily coronavirus cases have seen a rise of more than 2500 overnight, with the state reporting 11,656 new infections.
The state's number of active cases has declined by a similar amount, according to the Victorian Department of Health, and now sits at 69,804.
There are 545 people in hospital, 36 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
In a deadly 24 hours, 16 Victorian's have died.
Happy tooting Tuesday Bendigo.
While it was a chilly morning, it's set to be a lovely sunny day reaching a top of 17 degrees.
We're all coming off a few big days as the federal election wraps up, but we'd love to hear what you've got in the works this week. Message us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on social media.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.