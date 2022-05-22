By the time you read this Greater Bendigo will likely have amassed its 30,000th official COVID-19 case.
Confirmation will not come until tomorrow, but the latest numbers show there have been 29,944 cases in the municipality since the start of the pandemic.
A total of 1475 people currently have the virus, the latest Department of Health data shows.
Of those cases, 182 were confirmed on overnight.
This is down by nine from yesterday's data.
Seventy-seven of the newest cases are linked to Bendigo's 3550 postcode, 27 to Kangaroo Flat's 3555 and 23 to Eaglehawk's 3556.
The regional postcode 3551 recorded another 48.
Elsewhere in the region, the Macedon Ranges Shire recorded 92 cases (it has had 12,318 since the pandemic began), Macedon Ranges 27 (4039), Central Goldfields 13 (2444), Campaspe 46 (8126), Loddon six (1166), Gannawarra eight (1585) and Buloke six (885).
12.48: Firefighters have declared the gas leak incident under control and have officially handed control over to the gas company.
12.15: Police are managing traffic after a gas leak in Strathdale.
It is officially not yet under control, but a gas company representative is understood to be on scene with the aim of stopping the leak.
12pm: We are getting information firefighters are on scene at a gas leak in Strathdale.
The incident is taking place at the corner of Cousins and Harley Street.
Motorists should be mindful of emergency vehicles if in the area.
More to come.
Good morning Bendigo, it's Maddy here with the latest coronavirus data hot from the Twitter Press.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections continue to decline with the state recording 8971 new cases in the last 24 hours.
The number of daily infections have been declining since May 18.
Currently there are 72,370 active cases in the state.
While there are more people in hospital since Sunday, according to the Department of Health, the number of people in the ICU (29) and on ventilators (8) remains the same.
Vaccination rates continue to climb with 67.2 per cent of eligible Victorians having received their booster shot and 94.6 per cent having had two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
