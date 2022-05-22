Bendigo Advertiser
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Greater Bendigo closes in on its 30,000th COVID-19 case

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated May 23 2022 - 3:29am, first published May 22 2022 - 11:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: DARREN HOWE

By the time you read this Greater Bendigo will likely have amassed its 30,000th official COVID-19 case.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Specialist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.