Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo Lifeline's Lisa Renato will complete 3139 push-ups this June to raise funds for crisis hotline staff training

LW
By Lucy Williams
May 23 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Renato from Lifeline Central Victoria and Mallee is preparing for the Push-up Challenge running from June 1 to 24 to raise money for more volunteer training. Picture: NONI HYETT

THE team from Lifeline Central Victoria & Mallee is pumped up to get into it's annual push-up challenge and raise much-needed funds to get more trained staff onboard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.