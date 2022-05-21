Bendigo Advertiser

LVFNL netball: Eagles fly high against rival powerhouse

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 22 2022 - 12:04am, first published May 21 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TOUGH three-week stretch of games is fast turning into a prolific and empowering three weeks for Maiden Gully YCW in LVFNL A-grade netball.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.