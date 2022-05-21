SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region | MAY 21, 2022

Eaglehawk 14.13 (97) def Sandhurst 11.16 (82)
Elmore 18.13 (121) def Leitchville-Gunbower 13.7 (85)
Heathcote 20.10 (130) def White Hills 12.10 (82)
LBU 12.14 (86) def North Bendigo 12.4 (76)
Colbinabbin 12.14 (86) def Huntly 9.6 (60)
Bridgewater 17.15 (117) def Newbridge 10.5 (65)
Marong 26.17 (173) def BL-Serpentine 12.1 (73)
Pyramid Hill 12.11 (83) def Calivil United 1.2 (8)
Mitiamo 13.9 (87) def Maiden Gully YCW 11.10 (76)
Birchip-Watchem 15.12 (102) def Wycheproof-Narraport 11.6 (72)
St Arnaud 10.7 (67) def Charlton 7.12 (54)
Donald 16.11 (107) def Wedderburn 5.9 (39)
Sea Lake Nandaly 24.19 (163) def Boort 3.4 (22)
A GRADE: Sandhurst 80 def Eaglehawk 17.
A RESERVE: Sandhurst 49 def Eaglehawk 41.
B GRADE: Sandhurst 58 def Eaglehawk 30.
B RESERVE: Sandhurst 43 def Eaglehawk 37.
17-UNDER: Sandhurst 51 def Eaglehawk 30.
A GRADE: Elmore 70 def Leitchville-Gunbower 42, Colbinabbin 55 def Huntly 39, LBU 52 def North Bendigo 25, White Hills 58 def Heathcote 34.
A RESERVE: Elmore 46 def Leitchville-Gunbower 33, Huntly 51 def Colbinabbin 28, LBU 45 def North Bendigo 31, White Hills 52 def Heathcote 24.
B GRADE: Elmore 51 def Leitchville-Gunbower 28, Huntly 56 def Colbinabbin 25, North Bendigo 41 def LBU 27, White Hills 34 def Heathcote 30.
B RESERVE: Leitchville-Gunbower 41 dr Elmore 41, Huntly 51 def Colbinabbin 30, LBU 34 def North Bendigo 25, White Hills 65 def Heathcote 19.
UNDER-17: White Hills 43 def Heathcote 38, LBU 72 def North Bendigo 35, Leitchville-Gunbower 39 dr Elmore 39, Huntly 30 def Colbinabbin 29.
UNDER-15: White Hills 56 def Heathcote 24, Elmore 42 def Leitchville-Gunbower 20, Huntly 44 def Colbinabbin 17, LBU 37 def North Bendigo 24.
UNDER-13: Leitchville-Gunbower 35 def Elmore 7, Huntly 22 def Colbinabbin 6, LBU 54 def North Bendigo 2.
A GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 67 def Mitiamo 54, Calivil United 48 def Pyramid Hill 24, Marong 73 def BL-Serpentine 36, Newbridge v Bridgewater NA.
B GRADE: Pyramid Hill 34 def Calivil United 26, Marong 56 def BL-Serpentine 29, Maiden Gully YCW 62 def Mitiamo 42, Newbridge v Bridgewater NA.
C GRADE: Pyramid Hill 42 def Calivil United 28, Marong 53 def BL-Serpentine 40, Maiden Gully YCW 58 def Mitiamo 40, Bridgewater 46 def Newbridge 34.
C RESERVE: Maiden Gully YCW 77 def Mitiamo 22, Newbridge 41 def Bridgewater 36, Marong 48 def BL-Serpentine 20, Calivil United 36 def Pyramid Hill 20.
17-UNDER: BL-Serpentine 53 def Marong 17, Maiden Gully YCW 74 def Mitiamo 18, Newbridge v Bridgewater NA.
15-UNDER: Marong 45 def BL-Serpentine 17, Maiden Gully YCW 89 def Mitiamo 8, Pyramid Hill 28 dr Calivil United 28, Newbridge v Bridgewater NA.
13-UNDER: Pyramid Hill 22 def Calivil United 14, Marong 30 def BL-Serpentine 17, Mitiamo 28 def Maiden Gully YCW 13, Newbridge v Bridgewater NA.
A GRADE: Wycheproof-Narraport 45 def Birchip-Watchem 38, Charlton 69 def St Arnaud 16, Wedderburn 80 def Donald 36, Sea Lake Nandaly 35 def Boort 31.
B GRADE: Birchip-Watchem 45 def Wycheproof-Narraport 41, Charlton 44 def St Arnaud 19, Wedderburn 59 def Donald 41, Boort 48 def Sea Lake Nandaly 32.
C GRADE: Birchip-Watchem 46 def Wycheproof-Narraport 21, Donald 54 def Wedderburn 46, Sea Lake Nandaly 62 def Boort 32.
17-UNDER A: Birchip-Watchem 37 def Wycheproof-Narraport 18, St Arnaud 34 def Charlton 12.
17-UNDER B: Sea Lake Nandaly 35 def Boort 7.
14-UNDER: Birchip-Watchem 30 def Wycheproof-Narraport 12, St Arnaud 25 def Charlton 18, Wedderburn 25 def Donald 14, Boort 18 def Sea Lake Nandaly 8.
