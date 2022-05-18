Bendigo Advertiser
Watch

Where to vote in Bendigo on Saturday

MF
Neve Brissenden
By Maddy Fogarty, and Neve Brissenden
Updated May 18 2022 - 9:29pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE federal election will finally take place on Saturday and for those planning to vote in person on the day, there are over 44 polling booths to choose from in the greater Bendigo region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Specialist

Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.