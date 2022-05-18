THE federal election will finally take place on Saturday and for those planning to vote in person on the day, there are over 44 polling booths to choose from in the greater Bendigo region.
Some polling booths offer greater disability access, including wheelchair access, wheelchair parking and quiet rooms.
12 of the 44 booths are wheelchair accessible, including Weeroona College, Strathdale community centre and Eaglehawk secondary - among others.
East Bendigo Community hall and Marong Primary are the only two polling booths to have quiet rooms available for voters.
A full list of available polling booths is available here:
Due to a rise in COVID and flu cases in the region, health services are also encouraging voters to be health responsible on Saturday, by keeping their distance and wearing masks if they can.
All election staff at the booths will be required to be vaccinated and to wear a face mask.
If you have tested positive to COVID-19 after 6pm Tuesday 17 May, you can still apply for a postal vote until 6pm Wednesday 18 May, or you will be able to register for a secure telephone vote.
After Wednesday, the AEC will release more information on their website about what COVID positive voters can do to cast their ballot.
There are currently 112,498 people registered to vote in the Bendigo electorate.
In the House of Representatives, Bendigo voters will have the choice between Labor's Lisa Chesters, Liberal's Darin Schade, Greens' Cate Sinclair, One Nation's Ben Mihail, UAP's Elijah Suares and Independent James Laurie.
Voters will also be able to vote in the senate where they will need to either:
Polling officials at the polling place are available to assist voters in completing their ballot paper.
If voters make a mistake on a ballot paper they may return it to the polling official who issued it and receive a fresh one.
For further information about voting day, head to the AEC website.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
