'Energising': final push after months of campaigning

LIBERAL candidate for Bendigo Darin Schade has cast his vote in Bendigo.
He was at his old school, North Bendigo's Lightning Reef Primary, a block or two away from his childhood home.
"I still have the scars on my knee from coming off my bike on Holdsworth Road, on the corner there, coming to school," Mr Schade said.
"It was a great place to grow up."
Mr Schade has spent much of the last two weeks manning pre-poll booths for up to 12 hours a day, which he said had been invigorating.
"I've got to admit, I did wonder whether my enthusiasm would wane over those two weeks," he said.
"But it has been more and more energising."
Greens candidate for Bendigo Dr Cate Sinclair was asked to remove her Greens badge before she entered the booths, which prompted an interesting conversation about swaying voters.
No t-shirts, badges or party volunteers are allowed inside the polling booths on Election Day, so as not to sway voters.
Incumbent federal Labor MP Lisa Chesters has called for calm after several reported instances of verbal abuse at Bendigo polling booths on election day.
Ms Chesters, who has held the Victorian seat of Bendigo since 2013, said a handful of volunteers had been "yelled or screamed at" by members of the public while handing out how to vote cards.
"That's just not on," she said, "a lot of the volunteers are doing it because they believe in something."
"They're people, and you wouldn't yell at somebody in a workplace or on the street.
"Respect the people who make our democracy work."
Greens candidate for Bendigo Cate Sinclair cast her vote at Weeroona College this morning.
Speaking with political reporter Neve Brissenden, Dr Sinclair noted how candidates can not have advertising inside the actual voting centres - something that makes sense but is rarely mentioned.
As all voters would know, there is a lot of advertising on the way to the booth from people supporting their candidates.
"It's probably to let people focus and decide what they're doing, it's a good thing," Dr Sinclair said. "There's enough information outside."
Australians will do a lot of things for a small piece of meat, slathered in sauce and wrapped in bread. Including vote.
According to the Democracy Sausage website there are four sausage sizzles listed at voting sites in Bendigo.
As of 9.30am, voting centres at St Paul's Cathedral, Golden Square Primary School, Weeroona College in White Hills and Kennington Primary have sausage sizzles running.
But there are sure to be more.
Happy voting and enjoy your democracy sausage.
Morning reader, Chris Pedler here to share a bit of the colour that comes with election day.
Polls are now open and hopefully lines move fast.
In a reminder that everybody votes, Australian Defence Force members were lined up in Mitchell, Street, Bendigo, ahead of the polls opening at 8am.
Polls will stay open through the day until they close at 6pm sharp.
Good morning Greater Bendigonians and a happy Democracy Sausage Day to you.
A few of us here at The Bendigo Advertiser will be bringing you the latest election news from around the region right here, so stay close to this page.
After six long weeks the time has come for Australian's everywhere to cast their votes and decide who will stand as the nation's leaders for the next three years.
It's also time to sink your teeth into a delicious democracy sausage.
But first, a few things to add to your toolkit today:
You'll also be happy to know it's expected to be a lovely, mostly sunny day in the region.
With a top of 17 degrees and a few light winds there is zero per cent chance of rain on Saturday.
Want to be part of the live blog? Send in your democracy sausage pics, stories of friends you've met in the line to vote, thoughts on the day and more to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or our social media. You can tweet at us @BgoAddy or message us on Facebook and we will do our best to get it in.
More to come.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
