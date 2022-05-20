Bendigo Advertiser
90th birthday milestone for one of Eaglehawk's most dedicated musical volunteers

By Lucy Williams
May 20 2022
MUSIC: retired policeman Ivan Whyte celebrates 90-years, including 27 as a member of local Evergreen Band for retired musicians. Picture: Noni Hyett

Retired police officer and keen musician Ivan Whyte celebrated his 90th birthday on Friday, including his mammoth 27-year contribution to the local Evergreen Band.

