What makes a sustainable sirloin steak?

The performance of the Australian beef industry is set to be measured against markers of sustainability at the annual Australian Beef Sustainability Framework (ABSF) update in Sydney on Thursday, 16 June.
In the fifth annual report of its kind, the industry will be measured on sustainability, animal care and wellbeing, economic resilience, and people and community.
Areas of success will be identified as well as areas for improvement in the sustainable production of beef.
Red Meat Advisory Council (Chair) John McKillop, said this year's launch would highlight Australia's growing role in leading the world in sustainable livestock production.
"The Australian beef industry is proving itself as a global leader in investing in research, innovation and best practice management to support evolving sustainability objectives," Mr McKillop said
"The ABSF has become a powerful tool to measure our performance and understanding of where we can do better - and transparently communicating that to our customers and consumers.
"Our commitment to sustainability has also been clearly demonstrated to the world through our industry-owned Carbon Neutral by 2030 target which is helping to propel the livestock sector -including beef, lamb and goat - towards no net release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere within the next eight years.
"However, we also know true sustainability is multi-faceted and so the ABSF includes important economic, animal and social measures within the suite of indicators we use to monitor progress and set priorities."
This year's review will explore Australia's capacity for innovation in the industry and the role of sustainability in a commercial context.
"This includes a panel comprising grassroots producers, lot feeders, processors and live exporters on what sustainability means in practical terms for beef businesses, as well as an innovation-based panel showcasing some of the exceptional and globally significant work occurring right here in Australia," Mr McKillop said.
The launch of the ABSF 2022 Annual update is an invitation only event to be held at View by Sydney on Thursday, 16 June.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
