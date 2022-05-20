JUNIOR FOOTBALL: Strathfieldsaye, St Francis to play in community gala day

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S two junior-based football clubs will be in action against each other on Saturday as part of a community gala day at Tannery Lane.
The day will feature eight games beginning at 9am, with four of the match-ups being tussles between Strathfieldsaye and St Francis, with the two clubs to meet in the under-9, under-10, under-12A and under-12B divisions.
It's hoped the community gala day will become an annual event between the two clubs on the Bendigo Junior Football League calendar.
"The idea for a community football day came from the committees of both the Strathfieldsaye Junior Football Club and St Francis Falcons Junior Football Club, who wanted to promote community sport and bring together families who are neighbours within our community, but play for different clubs," Falcons president Adam Place said this week.
"There is no rivalry between our clubs; instead the goal from both clubs is to provide opportunities for our kids to play footy with their mates and against their mates within the community where they live."
Saturday's gala day program at Tannery Lane:
9am: St Francis Red v Eaglehawk - under-9 mixed.
9am: Strathfieldsaye Storm v St Killian St Peters - under-10 mixed.
9am: Strathfieldsaye Thunder v St Francis - under-10 mixed.
9am: Strathfieldsaye Storm v St Francis - under-9 mixed.
10am: Strathfieldsaye Lightning v Castlemaine White - under-10 mixed.
10am: Strathfieldsaye v St Francis - under-12 mixed.
11am: Strathfieldsaye v Maiden Gully YCW - under-12 mixed.
11.20am: Strathfieldsaye v St Francis - under-12 mixed.
