Bendigo Junior Football League: Scores, goals and best players

Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls 2.5 5.9 9.14 14.19 (103)
Eaglehawk U18 Girls 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
Advertisement
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: M. Bennett 3, M. Wakefield 3, S. Hobbs 2, C. Evans 1, M. Curnow 1, N. Peebles 1, T. Petrusma 1.
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U18 Girls: M. Wakefield, N. Peebles, R. Hobbs, S. Hobbs, undefined.null, C. Evans; Eaglehawk U18 Girls: L. Moss, C. Liddy, M. Fisher, L. Stevenson, T. Collier, H. Fitt
Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls 3.2 5.4 7.5 12.8 (80)
White Hills U18 Girls 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Not supplied.
BEST: Woorinen Youth Girls U18 Girls: S. McClelland, J. Bannam, S. Barry, B. LEWIS, A. Van Liessum; White Hills U18 Girls: C. Edwards, M. Newlan, C. Fry, E. Murphy, K. Long
Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls - - - - (41)
Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls - - - - (34)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: N. Cox 2, E. Jeffrey 1, M. Hayes 1, E. Coutts 1, C. Harris 1; Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: N. Munn 3, A. Hancock 1, A. Wells 1
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U16 Girls: M. Pondeljak, J. Bennett, C. Pennefather, D.carrucan; Kangaroo Flat U16 Girls: J. Hill, N. Munn, A. Hancock, C. Cole, S. Boldiston, G. Roberts
Castlemaine U16 Girls 0.1 2.3 3.3 3.6 (24)
Sandhurst U16 Girls 1.1 1.1 3.4 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Castlemaine U16 Girls: C. Butcher 1, A. Dunn 1, S. Brasher 1; Sandhurst U16 Girls: M. Chilver 1, C. Naughton 1
BEST: Castlemaine U16 Girls: C. Butcher, A. Taft, S. Brasher, C. Drew, T. Williams, K. Legg; Sandhurst U16 Girls: M. Chilver, T. Daly, B. Mcmanus, C. Taylor, A. Stewart, A. Bibby
Golden Square U16 Boys 2 2.6 3.6 5.8 6.10 (46)
South Bendigo U16 2 0.0 2.0 3.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS: Golden Square U16 Boys 2: B. Dowton 2, J. Lowery 1, S. Cooke-Kingston 1, J. Corr 1, B. Ritchie 1; South Bendigo U16 2: S. Moore 1, M. Bird 1, R. Foster 1
Advertisement
BEST: Golden Square U16 Boys 2: J. Corr, D. Webb, H. Pysing, J. Gibson, B. Ritchie, S. Cooke-Kingston; South Bendigo U16 2: J. Irwin, C. Russell, A. Obst, R. Foster, A. Taylor, B. France
Sandhurst U16 Boys 02 5.3 13.5 19.7 24.9 (153)
Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 2 1.1 1.1 2.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Sandhurst U16 Boys 02: M. Guthrie 5, K. O'Hehir 3, S. McMahon 2, O. Cail 2, O. McNamara 2, C. Kealy 2, W. Bennett 2, O. Stewart 1, K. MacDonald 1, H. White 1, J. Harvey 1, J. McCarthy 1, T. Day 1; Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 2: O. Lowndes 1, H. Brown 1, D. Gilbee 1
BEST: Sandhurst U16 Boys 02: W. Bennett, H. White, O. Cail, T. Day, M. Guthrie, C. Kealy; Kangaroo Flat U16 Boys Team 2: D. Gilbee, T. Blythman, H. Brown, S. Pickering, R. Smith, O. Lowndes
Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1 2.5 4.9 9.10 11.12 (78)
Advertisement
Maryborough U 16 1 1.5 2.8 6.11 7.13 (55)
GOALS: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1: J. Coates-moore 2, I. Phillips-Adams 2, K. Burrill-Grinton 1, J. Gilchrist 1, D. Costigan 1, A. Billings 1, L. Barker 1; Maryborough U16 1: K. Constable 3, J. Lovel 1, J. Edwarfs 1, B. Walhouse 1, J. Gavriliadis 1
BEST: Eaglehawk U16 Boys 1: D. Marsh, D. Thompson, J. Coates-moore, A. Billings, A. Pithie, M. Miller; Maryborough U16 1: K. Constable, J. Gavriliadis, B. Quinlan, T. Hoban, J. Edwarfs, C. Stephens
Golden Square U16 Boys 1 9.4 13.7 21.10 27.14 (176)
South Bendigo U16 1 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Golden Square U16 Boys 1: O. Eaton 4, N. Roberts 4, J. Wilkinson 3, H.king 3, E. Fleming 3, J. McMahon 2, X. Cain 2, L. Ross 1, R. Dillon 1, T. Conlan 1, L. Lowther 1, M. Lowery 1, J. Upton 1; South Bendigo U16 1: E. McMahon 1
Advertisement
BEST: Golden Square U16 Boys 1: X. Grant, X. Cain, L. Ross, E. Fleming, H.king, J. Upton; South Bendigo U16 1: E. McMahon, O. Turnbull, K. Kalms, T. Rojewski, F. Barber, T. Hardingham
Sandhurst U16 Boys 01 2.4 10.6 15.9 20.20 (140)
Castlemaine U16 Boys 0.1 1.2 2.2 2.2 (14)
GOALS: Sandhurst U16 Boys 01: H. McNamara 4, H. Connors 3, J. English 2, D. Noden 2, D. Stevenson 2, L. Borchard 2, D. Artavilla 1, C. Duke 1, B. Bassett 1, L. Kilcullen 1; Castlemaine U16 Boys: T. Whaley 1, J. Barnes 1
BEST: Sandhurst U16 Boys 01: H. McNamara, H. Connors, J. English, D. Noden, D. Stevenson, L. Borchard: Castlemaine U16 Boys: C. Mclennan, C. Holman, N. Lord, C. De Bono, D. KeoghFrankling, W. Thompson
MGYCW U16 Boys 1 3.11 9.17 14.22 22.28 (160)
Advertisement
Marong U16 Boys 0.0 1.2 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS: MGYCW U16 Boys 1: J. Davis 4, C. Clapp 3, J. Howard 3, C. Evans 3, L. Thomas 2, H. Cruise 2, Z. Whalen 1, O. Patton 1, X. Emmerson 1, H. Bourke 1; Marong U16 Boys: J. Bird 1
BEST: MGYCW U16 Boys 1: C. Clapp, J. Howard, X. Emmerson, H. Bourke, T. Farmer, M. Holmes; Marong U16 Boys: L. Rielley, K. Harris, J. Curnow, L. FitzGerald, F. Burkhalter, J. Hutton
White Hills U16 Boys 01 2.2 3.3 5.5 6.9 (45)
Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Senior 0.1 1.5 4.7 4.9 (33)
GOALS: White Hills U16 Boys 01: P. Kabalan 1, J. Leonard 1, C. Tobin 1, O. Edmiston 1, P. Conlan 1, J. Ratcliffe 1; Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Senior: W. Harvey 2, L. Bell 1, L. McKern 1
Advertisement
BEST: White Hills U16 Boys 01: H. Htoo, C. Tobin, O. Parker, J. McRae, S. Cock, N. Santas; Strathfieldsaye U16 Boys Senior: D. Wheelhouse, T. Johnson, H. Behrens, W. Harvey, L. Bell, L. McKern
Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls 1.5 2.9 7.10 9.13 (67)
Eaglehawk U14 Girls 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: G. Fox 2, S. Ward 2, A. Boyd 2, D. McDonnell 1, M. Sherriff 1, L. Khodja 1; Eaglehawk U14 Girls:
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14 Girls: A. Boyd, D. McDonnell, S. Ward, M. Dunn, G. Fox, J. Wood; Eaglehawk U14 Girls: A. Martin, M. Lawry, B. Fasham, T. West, S. Thompson, T. Bown
Sandhurst U14 Girls 4.5 6.6 10.9 14.12 (96)
Advertisement
Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Girls: R. Patterson 2, L. Brown 2, M. McGurk 2, A. Prowse 2, H. Cochrane 2, E. Bellenger 1, A. James 1, R. Mackie 1, E. Pay 1; Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls: E. Soe 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14 Girls: M. McGurk, H. Cochrane, L. Brown, A. Prowse, E. Bellenger, R. Patterson; Kangaroo Flat U14 Girls: E. Soe, A. Ahearn, C. Carthy, L. Benaim, L. Foley, T. Davis
Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys 6.4 9.8 18.10 20.11 (131)
MGYCW U14 Boys 1 0.1 0.2 2.4 4.4 (28)
GOALS: Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys: B. Jeffrey 7, F. Young 5, L. Cameron 2, G. Collins 2, C. Eve 2, W. Tuck 2; MGYCW U14 Boys 1: L. Budge 2, H. Clark 1, O. Bowman 1
Advertisement
BEST: Kyneton Tigers U14 Boys: C. Eve, F. Young, B. Jeffrey, G. Roulston, A. Hoyne; MGYCW U14 Boys 1: H. Clark, O. McKenzie, O. Bowman, N. Blake, D. Warren, L. Budge
Sandhurst U14 Boys 01 4.2 6.2 10.4 11.11 (77)
South Bendigo U14 1 1.0 4.2 4.3 6.5 (41)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Boys 01: C. Reid 3, O. Stewart 3, E. Austin 2, H. Carter 1, L. McNamara 1, H. Banfield 1; South Bendigo U14 1: H. Purcell 2, Z. Watters 1, J. Troy 1, H. Jackman 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14 Boys 01: E. Austin, N. Willits, R. Travaglia, C. Reid, C. Poyser, O. Stewart; South Bendigo U14 1: H. Warne, J. Bell, L. Eddy, Z. Ralphs, H. Purcell, H. Turnbull
Sandhurst U14 Boys 03 1.6 4.9 10.12 13.15 (93)
Advertisement
Huntly U14 Hawks 2 1.1 1.6 1.8 3.8 (26)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Boys 03: G. O'Shea 8, W. Lacy 1, W. Jeffrey 1, A. McNamara 1, H. O'Callaghan 1, L. Boxshall 1; Huntly U14 Hawks 2: J. McNamara 1, L. Mulryan 1, L. Cain 1
BEST: Sandhurst U14 Boys 03: H. Bain, C. Richardson, W. Jeffrey, R. Comer, G. O'Shea, A. McNamara; Huntly U14 Hawks 2: J. McNamara, R. Fahy, H. Luke, M. Climas, H. Archer, H. Hargadon
Sandhurst U14 Boys 02 4.3 8.7 10.10 16.15 (111)
Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1 0.4 0.6 2.7 3.8 (26)
GOALS: Sandhurst U14 Boys 02: M. Connick 4, N. Harvey 3, C. Bannan 2, W. Lacy 2, A. Weeks 2, O. Taylor 2, H. Hughes 1; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: L. Sharam 1, C. Harrop 1, N. Loorham 1
Advertisement
BEST: Sandhurst U14 Boys 02: J. Mathews, E. Harrop, I. Omeara, M. Connick, N. Harvey, A. Weeks; Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Res 1: T. Gardiner, S. Whitford, S. O'Bree, X. Horan, L. Sharam, J. DeAraugo
Castlemaine U14 Boys 4.4 7.7 12.11 15.13 (103)
Rochester Tigers U14 Boys 0.1 1.1 2.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS: Castlemaine U14 Boys: L. Bruce 6, O. Britt 2, M. Britton 2, M. Perrett 1, H. Kneebone 1, L. Murray 1, M. Matheson 1, L. Walters 1; Rochester Tigers U14 Boys: J. Otto 2, M. Boyack 1, D. Martin 1, T. Jones 1
BEST: Castlemaine U14 Boys: O. Britt, G. O'Sullivan, H. Kneebone, L. Bruce, O. Giddings, M. Matheson; Rochester Tigers U14 Boys: T. White, J. Otto, K. Pearse, C. Howard, T. McFadzean, J. Brennan
Maryborough U 14 1 1.0 2.6 6.8 9.11 (65)
Advertisement
Golden Square U14 Mixed 1 0.1 3.3 3.3 3.3 (21)
GOALS: Maryborough U14 1: A. Chadwick 3, L. Condie 2, L. Howell 2, C. Wood 1, A. Davis 1; Golden Square U14 Mixed 1: A. Eaton 1, O. Wilson 1, E. Fletcher 1
BEST: Maryborough U14 1: L. Condie, M. Bartlett, B. Skinner, A. Chadwick, C. Wood, L. Howell; Golden Square U14 Mixed 1: A. Drummond, M. Brown, J. McLean, H. Dalton, M. Sandhu, B. Nicholson
White Hills U14 2.4 6.4 12.8 15.12 (102)
Marong U14 Mixed 1.0 1.0 2.0 2.2 (14)
GOALS: White Hills U14: F. Millar 3, D. Kelly 3, L. Cummings 2, K. Pearce 2, K. Nieto 1, R. Bonnici 1, L. Rice 1, O. Allan 1, B. Boag 1; Marong U14 Mixed: H. Wilson 1, J. Mannix 1
Advertisement
BEST: White Hills U14: F. Millar, L. Rice, K. Pearce, R. Bonnici, D. Kelly, D. Murley; Marong U14 Mixed: H. Allison, D. Radford, F. Ferguson, R. Marwood, B. Wells, T. Tyler
MGYCW U14 Boys 2 3.2 7.5 9.8 12.12 (84)
Golden Square U14 Mixed 2 1.0 3.4 4.5 5.6 (36)
GOALS: MGYCW U14 Boys 2: T. Waters 4, W. Hargreaves 4, J. Wittingslow 1, K. Maxted 1, C. Speirs 1, H. Dunn 1; Golden Square U14 Mixed 2: C. Barker 1, A. Upton 1, B. Nicholson 1, H. Fourie 1, H. Zorbas 1
BEST: MGYCW U14 Boys 2: J. Wittingslow, T. Waters, L. Wilson, undefined.null, W. Hargreaves, R. Verdon; Golden Square U14 Mixed 2: L. Krueger, T. Ahearn, A. Upton, C. Ross, C. Barker, J. Atherton
Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior 3.3 9.8 18.10 26.13 (169)
Advertisement
Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1 1.1 1.2 1.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior: H. Bennett 4, J. Buchanan 4, J. Mundy 4, N. Jones-Stibbe 3, A. Hand 2, J. Mullane 2, J. Oldham 1, T. Harvey 1, A. Stevens 1, N. Browell 1, T. Griffin 1, M. Skinner 1, J. Schubert 1; Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1: J. Hunt 1, L. Moss 1
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U14 Boys Senior: E. Cousins, N. JonesStibbe, J. Mundy, T. Harvey, T. Griffin, C. Elliott; Eaglehawk U14 Mixed 1: I. Hunt, J. Webster, L. Wilson, K. Uerata, H. Miller, Z. Shelton
Marong U12 Mixed Blue 2.2 5.3 5.5 9.7 (61)
Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
Advertisement
GOALS: Marong U12 Mixed Blue: J. Cross 3, H. Schneider 2, J. Bradley 2, C. Bray 1, C. McCurdy 1; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2:
BEST: Marong U12 Mixed Blue: H. Schneider, F. Neivandt, C. Bray, L. Attrill, J. Cross, K. Hammond: Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 2: C. Powley, B. Cadzow, A. Rae, J. McHardy, C. Morley, J. Durbidge
Quarry Hill U12 Mixed 2.0 5.2 6.2 7.3 (45)
Huntly U12 Hawks 1 1.3 1.3 3.6 3.6 (24)
GOALS: Quarry Hill U12 Mixed: B. Martin 2, J. Richardson 2, E. Murphy 1, T. Bennett 1, T. Peters 1; Huntly U12 Hawks 1: R. Marriott 1, N. Campbell 1
BEST: Quarry Hill U12 Mixed: H. Cooney, L. Kilcullen, T. Bennett, J. Richardson, W. Minne, B. Martin; Huntly U12 Hawks 1: N. Campbell, L. Norman, R. Edwards, J. Clark, B. Maher, H. Marwood
Advertisement
St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed 1.0 3.3 6.7 10.11 (71)
South Bendigo U12 1 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS: St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed:; South Bendigo U12 1:
BEST: St. Kilian St. Peters U12 Mixed: T. Byrne, B. Butler, B. Geary, W. Scholtes, O. Lorrain, C. McCarthy; South Bendigo U12 1:
MGYCW U12 Mixed 4 3.2 7.10 7.12 10.16 (76)
Huntly U12 Hawks 2 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
Advertisement
GOALS: MGYCW U12 Mixed 4: W. Waters 3, D. Lovell 2, D. Thomson 1, N. Nikitenko 1, X. Wallace 1, J. Barker 1, T. Barber 1; Huntly U12 Hawks 2: C. Luke 1
BEST: MGYCW U12 Mixed 4: N. Nikitenko, M. Rose, D. Lovell, J. Hardiman, X. Wallace, L. Hardiman; Huntly U12 Hawks 2:
Maryborough U 12 1 0.2 1.4 3.7 5.7 (37)
Castlemaine U12 Mixed 1.0 2.4 4.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Maryborough U12 1: C. Stevens 2, C. Larkin 2, J. Humphrey 1; Castlemaine U12 Mixed: J. Noulton 2, L. Parsons 1, R. Fitzpatrick 1
BEST: Maryborough U12 1: H. Bartlett, J. Humphrey, C. Larkin, E. Boyes, C. Stevens, D. Hoban; Castlemaine U12 Mixed: D. Brasher, L. Parsons, D. Hewson, C. Cordy, A. Culph, F. Morgan
Advertisement
White Hills U12 01 1.0 2.0 5.0 6.0 (36)
Strathfieldsaye U12 A 1.1 1.2 1.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS: White Hills U12 01: L. Schelfhout 3, R. Michielsen 1, J. Yates 1, V. Geary 1; Strathfieldsaye U12 A: T. Sherwell 1, O. Long 1
BEST: White Hills U12 01: L. Schelfhout, H. Morrish, A. Sawyer, T. Kelleher, J. Yates, N. Thurrowgood; Strathfieldsaye U12 A: Z. Walker, O. Long, T. O'Keefe, E. Palmer, S. Worthington
MGYCW U12 Mixed 3 1.5 2.7 3.10 3.14 (32)
St. Therese's U12 Mixed B 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
Advertisement
GOALS: MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: J. Hargreaves 1, O. Lawry 1, D. Thomson 1; St. Therese's U12 Mixed B: K. Westley 1
BEST: MGYCW U12 Mixed 3: Z. Cavalier, J. Hargreaves, D. Thomson, N. James, H. Clapp, K. Wilson; St. Therese's U12 Mixed B: K. Westley, L. Travaglia, K. McInerney, I. Kramer, P. Silva, G. Bray
St. Therese's U12 Mixed A 8.3 14.4 17.7 25.8 (158)
Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: St. Therese's U12 Mixed A: C. Macumber 9, J. Westley 5, C. Bell 3, Z. Rooke 2, P. McNamara 1, H. Casey 1; Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow: L. Zylan 1
BEST: St. Therese's U12 Mixed A: C. Macumber, J. Westley, P. McNamara, H. Casey, J. Kelly; Kyneton Tigers U12 Mixed Yellow: T. Fynch, L.stringer, A. Whyte, L. Zylan
Advertisement
MGYCW U12 Mixed 1 1.2 6.2 10.3 12.3 (75)
St. Francis U12 01 0.0 2.0 2.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS: MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: J. Morcombe 3, J. Bellenger 2, H. Landry 2, A. Coghill 2, C. Dowler 1, O. Suckling 1, T. Evans 1; St. Francis U12 01: Q. Cody 1, A. Hughes 1, J. Willis 1
BEST: MGYCW U12 Mixed 1: M. Hurford, H. Landry, A. Woolley, O. Balic, J. Bellenger, O. Suckling; St. Francis U12 01: D. Tyler, M. Khodja, M. Day, B. Allan, X. Wiseman, R. Turner
Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2 1.1 1.1 2.2 5.4 (34)
Golden Square U12 Mixed 2 1.0 2.1 4.1 4.1 (25)
Advertisement
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2: I. Cole 2, T. Penrose 1, L. Cole 1; Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: W. Stedman 2, S. Snell 1, C. Finch 1
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 2: I. Cole, D. Dingfelder, T. Knight, T. Penrose, L. Bish, L. Cole; Golden Square U12 Mixed 2: A. Lethlean, S. Snell, W. Stedman, W. Whyte, T. Worbs, C. Finch
St. Francis U12 02 1.2 1.7 3.7 5.9 (39)
MGYCW U12 Mixed 2 1.1 1.1 1.5 1.5 (11)
GOALS: St. Francis U12 02: T. Harrop 3, T. Neilson 1; MGYCW U12 Mixed 2:
BEST: St. Francis U12 02: T. Neilson, S. Hurford, F. Todd, N. Malone, T. Douglas, M. Martin; MGYCW U12 Mixed 2: C. Berry, Z. Brown, M. Pitson, O. Bird, E. Lindsay, undefined.null
Advertisement
Golden Square U12 Mixed 1 3.2 5.6 7.8 12.12 (84)
Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: N. Pollard 3, K. Read 2, N. Bishop 2, C.pannett 2, J. Allen 1, A. Brown 1, E. Doye 1; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1:
BEST: Golden Square U12 Mixed 1: N. Pollard, C.pannett, R. Norman, N. Bishop, R. McLean, R. Burton; Eaglehawk U12 Mixed 1: X. Stone, J. Frankel, C. Larson, A. Tuohey, C. Burke, C. Hinton
Heathcote U12 Mixed 2.3 6.5 6.5 9.13 (67)
St. Monicas U12 Mixed 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.3 (9)
Advertisement
GOALS: Heathcote U12 Mixed: W. Hickey 5, H. Pianta-Cook 2, C. Gellatly 1, K. Willmot 1, X. Moore 1; St. Monicas U12 Mixed:
BEST: Heathcote U12 Mixed: H. Pianta-Cook, J. Mitchell, I. Gibson, C. Gellatly, K. Willmot, W. Hickey; St. Monicas U12 Mixed: O. Hawking, L. Geddes, H. Jones, J. Pidoto, M. Bennallack, H. Sherwood
Strathfieldsaye U12 C 0.2 1.4 4.8 6.11 (47)
South Bendigo U12 2 0.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 (4)
GOALS: Strathfieldsaye U12 C: C. Bowie 1, L. Morrice 1, L. Bell 1, S. Menzel 1, T. Brown 1; South Bendigo U12 2:
BEST: Strathfieldsaye U12 C: L. Richard, J. Dutra, J. Sherwell, J. Brain, A. Morrissey; South Bendigo U12 2: C. White, C. Smythe, A. Marshall, J. King, H. Galea, undefined.null
Advertisement
Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1 2.4 3.7 6.8 9.17 (71)
Strathfieldsaye U12 B 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1: A. Caddy 2, J. Gudge 1, R. Brown 1, R. LEECH 1, B. Blythman 1, M. Gould 1; Strathfieldsaye U12 B:
BEST: Kangaroo Flat U12 Team 1: B. Blythman, K. Hull, M. Gould, J. Gudge, K. Hull, undefined.null; Strathfieldsaye U12 B: M. Dooly, R. Osborne, N. Kipping, L. Ross, H. Young, J. Robinson
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.