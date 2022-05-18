Bendigo Advertiser
On the go Bendigo: Daily coronavirus cases drop by more than 1000 across Victoria

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated May 18 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 9:29pm
Picture: Shutterstock

Victoria has recorded 13,201 new coronavirus infections overnight, a decline of more than 1000 cases since Wednesday.

