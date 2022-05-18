Victoria has recorded 13,201 new coronavirus infections overnight, a decline of more than 1000 cases since Wednesday.
The state's total number of active cases is now 76,864, also a drop from Wednesday's data.
There are 512 Victorians in hospital with the virus, 32 in the ICU and seven on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 14 people have died.
This comes just a day after Greater Bendigo recorded a decline in its number of daily and active infections.
THE CFA was called out to a chimney fire in Pyramid Hill at about 7.49am this morning.
Two vehicles were on scene to help control the blaze after reports the occupant of the house already had a hose on the chimney, a CFA spokesperson confirmed.
"Firefighters declared the scene safe at 8.07am," they said.
This comes only days after the CFA urged central Victorians to keep safe by checking and maintaining their fireplaces, chimneys, fireboxes and flutes.
Greater Bendigo, good morning. It's your digi Maddy bringing you the latest breaking news across the region on this chilly Thursday.
I have to admit it was a bit of a struggle getting out of bed in this cold, after all, according to BoM it's only expected to hit a high of 15 degrees today - I'm not shivering, you are.
Thankfully, there's only a five per cent chance of any rain, which is just one less thing to worry about as we all start to organise ourselves for sausage democracy day this Saturday.
Have you guys organised where you're going to vote yet? Our political reporter Neve Brissenden has been hard at work building a guide to voting in Greater Bendigo this Saturday.
She's included a map indicating which locations have quiet rooms, wheelchair access, wheelchair parking and more.
