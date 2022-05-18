Bendigo Advertiser

Seven Network's Sunrise weather crew visited Bendigo to see the Elvis exhibition on Wednesday

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated May 18 2022 - 7:58am, first published 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven Network's Sunrise weather crew got a dose of Elvis fever when they visited Bendigo on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.