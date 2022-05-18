Seven Network's Sunrise weather crew got a dose of Elvis fever when they visited Bendigo on Wednesday morning.
Led by weather presenter Sam Mac, the crew held crosses from the Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition at the Bendigo Art Gallery before visiting the Viva Bendigo sign and Bendigo Heritage Attractions' Shake, Rattle and Roll Tram.
Mac also spoke with Bendigo businesses owners Nick Styles from Ghosty Toasty and Bluebird Patisserie owner Mynette Richardson who showed off her Blue Suede Choux pastry.
The Sunrise team also met the Bendigo Rock and Roll Dancers.
The visit was part of the VIVA Bendigo promotion encourages visitors to explore and discover Bendigo while in the city to see the Elvis exhibition.
More than 30 events and experiences inspired by Elvis are available around Bendigo.
Elvis: Direct From Graceland is on at Bendigo Art Gallery until July 17.
Visit www.bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo/viva-bendigo for the full program.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
