V/Line services resume after major disruptions

Update:
V/Line train services have resumed after this morning's statewide disruption due a communications fault.
V/Line says delays are likely as trains get back into position for the regular timetable.
Trains were initially held in their position across all regional lines because it was not safe for them to continue without drivers and controllers being able to communicate.
V/Line says it then put alternative safety protocols in place to allow trains to resume by activating its backup communications system.
V/Line is working closely with VicTrack and telecommunications providers to identify the cause of the fault and complete repairs.
Passengers are urged to check vline.com.au before travelling today.
Earlier:
Commuters are facing significant delays on V/Line trains this morning.
A "communications fault" has caused all trains to grind to a halt on all services throughout Victoria, including the Bendigo line, according to V/Line.
V/Line is warning delays could last for 90 minutes.
However, there has not been any further details made available.
It is not known how long the delays will last.
An alternate travel plan is being created and will be made available once confirmed.
V/Line has issued the following statement:
"Due to a communications outage which restricts the ability for the V/Line Control Centre to communicate with trains on the network, out of an abundance of caution, all services on the regional network are currently suspended."
"V/Line engineers are working with our communication partners to rectify the issue as soon as possible.
"Passengers should reconsider travel on the V/Line network until the problem is resolved.
"V/Line services currently on the metropolitan network continue to operate as normal.
"The Department of Transport and V/Line thank passengers for their patience as work to resume normal services."
