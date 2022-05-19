Bendigo Advertiser
Council

Minister Shaun Leane seeks fraud risk assurances from Loddon Shire after Auditor General report

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated May 19 2022 - 8:39am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loddon Shire sign. Picture: FILE PHOTO

A COUNCIL has defended its grants system as a government minister seeks assurances it will address issues uncovered in a fraud risk audit.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.