A TRUCK driver allegedly involved in a fatal collision on the Calder Freeway in December 2021 faced the Melbourne Magistrates Court yesterday on one count of culpable driving causing death.
A 43-year-old man from Donald was allegedly driving a heavy vehicle transporting grain through Diggers Rest when it became part of a multi-vehicle collision at about 2:30pm on December 6, 2021.
A passenger from one of the vehicles involved was a two-year-old girl from Caulfield South who died at the scene.
The truck was near the Bulla Road overpass at the time.
Other people involved in the collision included a 35-year-old man, a 37-year-old woman and a one-year-old girl from the same vehicle and all from Caulfield South, who were taken to hospital.
A 62-year-old South Melbourne man in a utility was trapped until he be could be freed by emergency services. He was taken to hospital and later released.
There were two other people in a separate vehicle also involved in the collision.
They escaped serious injury.
Defence lawyer Steven Pica said some expert material that he had sought, in relation to road reconstruction and road surface at the time, had only recently been received and he would need time to have it analysed.
He told the court he would like the case to be adjourned until a later date so that information from a sleep expert, which could potentially be relevant to the case, could be received.
Mr Pica's client, Matthew Livingston, appeared in court via an audio visual link.
The case was adjourned until July 15 for a further court mention.
