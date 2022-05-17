Bendigo Advertiser

Marong and District Men's Shed welcomes $1 million in state government funding

By Lucy Williams
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:55am, first published 4:30am
Men's Sheds across the state are set to benefit for a government funded grant pool of $1 million. Credit: Shutterstock

MEN's sheds around the state will get a welcome cash injection with $1 million in state government funding on offer, much to the delight of local participants.

