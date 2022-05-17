MEN's sheds around the state will get a welcome cash injection with $1 million in state government funding on offer, much to the delight of local participants.
Marong and District Men's Shed president Michael Shay - who has been involved with the club since its inception around seven years ago - said his group would be keen to apply for the funding.
"We're trying to get an extension at the moment for out the front of the shed for weather protection and occupational health and safety," he said.
Now the Marong group and others around Victoria are eligible to apply for grants of up to $80,000 to establish, expand or improve their facilities, as announced by the Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas on May 17.
"These grants will help men's sheds grow and welcome new members, providing a place for people across our community to connect and support their wellbeing," Ms Thomas said.
"I encourage local men to be part of this great movement and check out their Men's Shed."
These sheds currently operate in more than 360 communities and Mr Shay said Marong's facility had around 25 members who take part both for the social benefits and to help out the community with projects.
"We do work for the council, making playground furniture or playground equipment," he said.
"It's also a social outlet for members so if people just want to come for a cup of coffee and sit down and have a chat for men's health (they can do that)."
Mr Shay said his group meets up on Mondays and Fridays, from 8am till 4pm near the swimming pool in the old SES building in Marong, and invited new members to come along.
Disability, Ageing and Carers Minister Anthony Carbines said these sheds play an important role in the community and this funding would only increase that benefit.
"Providing a place to learn new skills and share interests, as well as the opportunity to make friends and contribute to the community," he said.
For information about the 2022-2023 Men's Shed Funding Program and how to apply, visit providers.dffh.vic.gov.au/mens-shed-program
