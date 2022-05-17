Bendigo Advertiser

Victorian women's health services condemn talk of overturning of Roe v Wade, call for improved access to abortion in Australia

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated May 17 2022 - 4:15am, first published 4:00am
UNEQUAL: Victorian Women's Health services have united to condemn the potential overturning of Roe v Wade and called on state and federal governments to improve abortion access in Australia. Picture: Darren Howe

Victorian women's health services have united to condemn the potential overturning of Roe v Wade, expressing solidarity with women and people with a uterus in the United States.

