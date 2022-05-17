Victorian women's health services have united to condemn the potential overturning of Roe v Wade, expressing solidarity with women and people with a uterus in the United States.
The unified group has also called upon Australia's state, territory and federal governments to expand access to affordable abortion through adequate funding and prioritisation of women's sexual and reproductive health.
Women's health in the South East chief executive Kit McMahon said the potential overturning of Roe v Wade in the United States represents a fundamental attack on gender equality - and its impact on women's economic and educational outcomes cannot be overstated.
"The recent leaked document from the Supreme Court, that indicates the majority of Justices are in favour of overturning this critical legal precedent, is a significant threat to women's sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States," she said.
"Should Roe v Wade be overturned, it is very likely that upwards of 26 states would virtually ban abortion.
This will disproportionately impact women from low socioeconomic backgrounds, women of colour, undocumented migrants and refugees, and trans and non-binary people.- Women's Health in the South East chief executive Kit McMahon
Though legal access to abortion in Victoria is comparatively assured, the situation in the US does highlight several key gaps with how women and people with a uterus can access the current service.
Despite being a critical healthcare service Women's Health Loddon Mallee chief executive Tricia Currie said women from low socioeconomic backgrounds were disproportionately impacted as both surgical and medical abortion continue were only partially subsidised.
She also flagged the inequality of accessing abortion between people living regionally and those in metropolitan areas.
"Regardless of geographical location, safe and legal abortion is an essential reproductive health service," she said.
"The additional layers of cost, isolation and feeling unsupported, as experienced by women and gender diverse people accessing a service in rural areas are inequities that already exist.
"We must always be concerned that abortion is seen to be part of comprehensive women's health care and a human right."
For GenWest chief executive Dale Wakefield improving the accessibility of abortions also meant acknowledging it as a healthcare issue and removing the remaining stigma.
"The current politicisation of abortion access in the US should signal an alarm for all who believe that people have a fundamental right to access safe and high quality sexual and reproductive health care and to make decisions about their own bodies," the chief executive said.
"In 2008, Victorian women and pro-choice advocates won a 40-year battle to remove abortion from the Victorian Crimes Act.
"Reflecting on this success, former Premier Joan Kirner AC noted that, when it comes to safeguarding the rights of women to make informed choices about their bodies and to access safe healthcare and support, 'you do have to be forever vigilant'.
"The potential overturn of Roe V Wade in the US demonstrates how true this is and that now is the time to pay attention and to be vigilant."
