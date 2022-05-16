Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo prepares for 32nd International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia

LW
By Lucy Williams
May 16 2022 - 6:30pm
IDAHOBIT: Zara Jones is calling on the Bendigo community to show their support to the LGBTIQA+ people. Picture: Noni Hyett

BENDIGO's LGBTQIA+ community and allies will be raising their voices alongside the pride flag on Tuesday, in celebration of inclusion and the 32nd International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).

LW

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

