THE legacy of a Scots baseball player has remained strong in Bendigo, with large numbers of people at Eaglehawk on Sunday to play matches in his honour.
His mother Julie Smith said her son Matty was a dedicated member of the club from a junior right through to A Grade.
Advertisement
"He won best and fairest in each division while he was playing at Scots," she said.
His old team mates, friends and family were among those at the Albert Roy Reserve for the Matty34 Legacy memorial day yesterday, to raise money for Asthma Australia and awareness for DonateLife.
"Sadly, Matty passed away at the age of 34 from a catastrophic asthma attack on the way to work in Melbourne," she said.
Ms Smith said her son had registered as an organ, eye and tissue donor when he was 18 years old and had made his family aware of his decision.
"He saved eight lives," she said.
His further donations touched the lives of many more.
"Two legally blind recipients gained sight from the generous donation of cornea grafts and a further 33 muscular skeletal tissue donations were made."
ELECTION NEWS: DERRYN HINCH IN BENDIGO AS SENATE RACE HEATS UP
Ms Smith said Matty had lived with asthma since he was baby but it had not held him back from sports, travel or career.
He did a four-year apprenticeship in Bendigo with Industrial Conveying Australia.
"He was a metal fabricator and he was working in Australia, New Zealand and he worked in England for two and a half years," she said.
"He worked on installations at places like the Royal Children's Hospital and RMIT."
The Matty34 Legacy event began at 9am and included junior matches and live streaming of the main match with the Scots vs Falcons to determine the winner of the perpetual cup.
There were also raffles, face painting, a barbecue and coffee from Central Victorian Espresso managed by Matty's sister Cassie.
Advertisement
"We're really grateful for the support of the community and Baseball Victoria and Baseball Bendigo for allowing us to use this as a platform to raise awareness of his legacy," Ms Smith said.
"We don't know how much money we've raised yet - we will have to count it all out. We also sell a lot of merchandise - mainly clothing to raise money. I see pictures of it online all over the world - Poland, England and the US. And we hold trivia nights during the year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.