Bendigo swimmers ready to make a splash at national championships

Olympian Jenna Strauch headlines a strong Bendigo assault on this week's Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide.
Strauch is one of eight former or current Bendigo East Swimming Club members, who will compete this week.
Current Bendigo East members Isabella Symons, Cameron Jordan and Charlie Whitsed have made the trip to Adelaide, while former East juniors Layla Day, Emily Kearns, Ella Wassing and Imogen Wassing will also take on Australia's best in the pool.
The championships double as selection trials for the two biggest swimming events of the year - next month's FINA World Championships in Budapest and the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.
For those swimmers who are eligible, results in Adelaide this week also count for selection in the Australian team to compete at the World University Games in Chengdu from June 26-July 7.
"It's really exciting for the club,'' Bendigo East coach John Jordan said.
"It's great for our young swimmers to see swimmers that are at the club, or were at the club and are now furthering their careers elsewhere, competing at this level."
Strauch enters the carnival as the number one ranked Australia in her pet event the 200m breaststroke and the number two ranked Australian in the 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke.
Strauch is expected to challenge for a berth in the Australia squads for the World Championships and Commonwealth Games.
For the remaining swimmers, the national titles are about swimming personal best times and using the experience to further their development.
"It would be great if they could sneak into the different finals (A and B finals),'' Jordan said.
"The main aim for the week is for them to swim personal best times."
Symons, 23, has a busy week in the pool.
She'll swim in the 50m backstroke, 50m butterfly and 100m butterfly.
Jordan, 20, will compete in the men's 50m breaststroke, 100m breastroke and 200m breaststroke.
18-year-old Whitsed will take on his older clubmate in the 50m breaststroke.
Backstroke specialist Day, who now swims alongside Strauch at the Bond club on the Gold Coast, has a heavy workload.
Day will swim the 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke and the 100m freestyle.
The 18-year-old is ranked 12 in the 100m backstroke and 14 in the 50m backstroke.
Kearns, who is now based in Melbourne, will also swim in the three backstroke events.
Siblings Imogen and Ella Wassing are ranked 24th and 25th in Australia in the 800m freestyle.
Ella Wassing will also compete in the 400m individual medley and 400m freestyle, while Imogen is entered for the 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle and 200m breaststroke.
The titles in Adelaide start on Wednesday and conclude on Sunday.
