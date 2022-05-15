Bendigo COVID-19 numbers drop again

BENDIGO has registered a further 228 cases of COVID -19, down from Saturday's 254 cases.
There are 1801 active cases across the municipality, and there has been 28,030 cases since the outbreak began in March 2020.
Elsewhere in central and northern Victoria, Macedon Ranges had 108 cases, Mount Alexander had 39 and Campaspe Shire recorded 46 new cases.
Central Goldfields had 20 cases, Loddon Shire 14, Gannawarra 21 and Buloke Shire 15 new cases.
10,197 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Victoria yesterday.
This includes 7,229 who tested positive on a Rapid Antigen Test and 2,968 who returned a positive result on a PCR test.
Sadly, there were a further 10 deaths involving people with COVID-19. These people were aged in their 80s, 90s and 100s.
The brings the total number of deaths in Victoria since the pandemic began to 3,133.
There are 77,535 active cases in Victoria.
There are 528 COVID-19 cases in hospital in Victoria - with 21 active cases in ICU, including 4 on a ventilator, and an additional 6 cleared cases in ICU.
6,224,007 vaccine doses have been administered by Victoria's state-commissioned services, with 259 administered yesterday at state-run centres.
66.8 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have had three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 94.6 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have had two doses.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
