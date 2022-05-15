Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo's daily COVID-19 cases have fallen but active cases are above 1800

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated May 15 2022 - 5:05am, first published 3:23am
Bendigo COVID-19 numbers drop again

BENDIGO has registered a further 228 cases of COVID -19, down from Saturday's 254 cases.

