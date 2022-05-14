Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo dads-to-be are signing up to a free service that helps them navigate the early days of their baby's life

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated May 14 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proud dad: Joey Gordon with his baby Balaghan. Picture used with permission: JAMES ADAMS

A NATIONAL campaign to help dads navigate the early months of their partner's pregnancy, birth of their child and first year of life is gaining traction in Bendigo.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.