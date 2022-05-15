THE Australian Electoral Commission has flagged a huge increase in the number of postal vote applications could delay the announcement of the federal election outcome.
The AEC estimates approximately 2.5 million postal vote applications have been received so far this election, up from 1.5 million in 2019.
Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said there is a sting in the tail with so many postal vote applications this election, and that is the count.
"We simply cannot count postal votes on election night - we're already at the limits of our staffing capacity, and work health and safety responsibilities, with the count of election day and pre-poll votes.
"With 105,000 staff, we're temporarily one of the nation's largest employers, which is an undoubted resourcing challenge during COVID-19."
Mr Rogers said if it's a close result in individual seats, or overall in the House of Representatives, this level of postal votes makes an election night indication of who forms government less likely.
"In many ways the speed of the count is the biggest effect COVID will have on how this election is run.
"The election night parties haven't seen a result in two of the past four federal elections, and COVID may add 2022 to that list."
Postal vote counts have been brought forward from 2019 when it commenced on the Tuesday after election day. This election, postal vote counts will begin on Sunday, May 22.
Postal vote applications are open until 6pm on Wednesday and are available at aec.gov.au/pva
The AEC has also outlined ways for people who test positive to COVID-19 in coming days to still be able to vote in the election.
Mr Rogers said while elections are in-person community events, the AEC continues to make neceassary changes for the pandemic.
"We're accounting for the pandemic in many aspects of election delivery, including options for COVID-19 positive voters in isolation," Mr Rogers said.
"If you test positive today, or in the next few days, you'll be in isolation until after polls close on Saturday, and need to apply for a postal vote. Applications this late in the election period should only be submitted by voters who have no other voting option.
"This will primarily be people who test positive to COVID-19, haven't voted yet and won't be out of isolation until after election day."
People who test positive to COVID-19 from mid-week onwards, who haven't already voted, and have missed the postal vote application deadline, can access a telephone vote. Information about the telephone voting service will be available to voters who need it once postal vote applications close.
