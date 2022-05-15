Bendigo Advertiser

Fears a surge in postal vote applications could delay election result announcement

May 15 2022 - 6:00pm
The high number of postal vote applications being sent out by parties "is of concern", the AEC says.

THE Australian Electoral Commission has flagged a huge increase in the number of postal vote applications could delay the announcement of the federal election outcome.

