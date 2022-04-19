news, local-news,

THE Labor Party has committed $500,000 towards the creation of inclusive and female-friendly changerooms at one of Bendigo's premier suburban sporting grounds. Federal Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters says upgrades to facilities at the Wade Street home of the Golden Square Football Netball Club would allow the club to cater to the growing female player base and enable them to reach more people in the local community. "Golden Square is a proactive and inclusive club, having recently announced pay parity between senior footballers and netballers. "It's vital all users are able to access appropriate facilities by upgrading the clubrooms and changerooms." More news: New IGA store to move into Strath Village Ms Chesters has long campaigned for improved changeroom facilities for female athletes at sporting grounds across the Bendigo electorate, stating the absence of suitable amenities was preventing more female players from participating in sport. "I'm proud to be able to support this club by kickstarting their fundraising campaign to improve the facilities, particularly as female participation in sport continues to grow. Fur Life Vet Oval (Wade Street Oval) is used all year, by either Golden Square FNC (seniors and juniors) or Golden Square Cricket Club. There are approximately 50 teams comprising more than 750 players that train and play at the site. "Investment in community infrastructure across central Victoria is greatly needed," Ms Chesters said. More news: Bendigo ripe for big election promises, but will we get them? "Clubs like Golden Square are doing amazing work, they just aren't being priorities by the government. "Golden Square's women's team are the reigning premiers of the Central Victorian Women's league. "It's time they had facilities that are up to scratch," Ms Chesters said. "This community needs a Commonwealth government that is ready to partner with locals to deliver much needed upgrades like this one. "An Albanese Labor government will do just that." More news: Greater Bendigo records 212 COVID-19 cases Golden Square Football Netball Club President Ian Symons said upgrades to player facilities at the popular Wade Street site were well overdue. "Golden Square's social and change rooms were first built in 1974, and at the time were the most modern in country Victoria. "Since then, the building hasn't evolved, so that these days the ability to access the building for elderly or handicapped people is non existent. "A distinct lack of facilities suitable for women in sport has in recent years bought sharp attention to the outdated and impractical facilities. "The Golden Square sporting precinct needs a modern makeover, well overdue since construction almost 50 years ago," Mr Symons said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/0878b702-2dda-4646-8b77-bb030f16c292.jpg/r0_439_5760_3693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg