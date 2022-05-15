HDFNL netball: Blues continue roll; Hawks rebound; Bloods extend streak

MOUNT Pleasant and Elmore continued their impressive streaks in HDFNL A-grade netball on Saturday.
The Blues notched up their fourth straight win with a convincing 21-goal win against Lockington-Bamawm United at Toolleen, while league leaders Elmore made it six in a row this season with a 20-goal win over Heathcote.
In other round six games, Huntly rebounded from a disappointing loss to Mount Pleasant to defeat North Bendigo by 14 goals, while Colbinabbin prevailed in yet another tight contest this year by four goals against Leitchville-Gunbower.
It was the third time this season the Grasshoppers have been involved in a game decided by four goals or less.
They lost to Elmore by one goal in round three and beat Heathcote by two goals in round five.
At Toolleen, Blues coach Carine Comer was rapt to keep the winning momentum going against an improved LBU.
"It was a really strong performance by the girls, a real four quarter effort," she said.
"We knew coming in that they would be no easy beats and they gave us a good run for it.
"We went in hoping to be at our best and I feel we got close to that and got over the line reasonably comfortably in the end.
"The last couple of games we have only been ahead by a few goals most of the games, but in that last quarter we've come home strong.
"The games haven't reflected the final score in most of them .
They were pretty tough right throughout the court. Our shooters and defenders had a hard day of it
With a bye scheduled next Saturday, Comer is confident of regaining former coach Chantal Moore (calf) for the Blues' May 28 clash against North Bendigo.
Aish Tupper (broken hand), however, is a longer-term proposition.
Comer praised another standout performance from goal shooter Liv Slattery, who has quickly established herself as one of the recruits of the season.
"She is playing great netball and the accuracy is right there at the moment," Comer said.
At the opposite end of the court, Cats coach Jesse Hardess was her side's best.
A strong midcourt effort from the Blues was well led by centre Maeve Tupper.
At Atkins Street, Huntly coach Emily Eliades declared her team's 53-39 win against the Bulldogs as 'much needed'.
"Especially after dropping those games against Mount Pleasant last week and Leitchville-Gunbower earlier in the season, both of them at home," she said.
"Seeing North beat Leitchville-Gunbower last week, we really needed this win to keep the season alive.
"A loss would have made it really hard work for the rest of the season, but we got there and we did it reasonably comfortably.
"We got out to 20-goals at one stage before we brought on a few players in the last quarter to help qualify them for finals."
In an open race for best player nominations, wing attack Laura Parkhill and goal shooter Chloe Fletcher earned the nod, while the win was achieved without defender Laura Hamilton (ill).
It was a sentimental victory for Huntly's coach as the Hawks retained the Golden City Cup, played for once a season between the two clubs.
Now in her sixth year as non-playing coach (including the cancelled 2020 season), Eliades' first game in charge of the Hawks came in a cup win against the Bulldogs in 2017.
She has always looked forward to the cup contest with fervour.
"I really love the day and I really love the clash against North Bendigo, I think it brings out the best in our clubs," she said.
"To have that prestigious award waiting for the winner at the end of the day is very special."
It was last won by North Bendigo in 2019, but reclaimed last season by Huntly.
A feature of the cup match each season, the best on court medal was won by North Bendigo's Imogen Davies.
