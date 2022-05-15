Bendigo Advertiser

HDFNL netball: Blues continue roll; Hawks rebound; Bloods extend streak

By Kieran Iles
Updated May 15 2022 - 3:21am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOUNT Pleasant and Elmore continued their impressive streaks in HDFNL A-grade netball on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.