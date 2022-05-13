Loddon Shire given more time for reconciliation

Bendigo Advertiser

Loddon Shire approves one-year extension for Aboriginal reconciliation plan

DC
By David Chapman
Updated May 13 2022 - 1:10am, first published 1:00am
Loddon Shire Council has extended its Aboriginal Community Partnership Plan 2019-21 for a further 12 months to make up for the lack of action caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

