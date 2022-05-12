Bendigo Advertiser

St Aidan's Orphanage and St Luke's Toddlers home children residents should be given access to a state government redress scheme: MP

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
May 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At Kennington: St Aidan's Orphanage in 2005. Picture: ANDREW PERRYMAN

CHILDREN who grew up in Bendigo's orphanages are calling for fairer treatment from the state and federal governments.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.