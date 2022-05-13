BFNL: Reliable defender Coe to play game 150 for Golden Square

RELIABLE defender Jon Coe will play game No.150 for Golden Square on Saturday when the Bulldogs take on Kyneton at the Kyneton Showgrounds.
Coe arrived at Wade Street in 2013 from Tatura and admits he didn't know much about the BFNL when he joined the Bulldogs.
But nine years on he's gone on to carve out a superb career as one of the league's most consistent defenders that is validated on two fronts - his four inter-league selections, plus his naming on the half-back flank in the BFNL's 2010s Team of the Decade.
He's also a Bulldogs' premiership player having played in Golden Square's 2013 flag under Rick Ladson in his first season at the club.
"I got an apprenticeship over here as an electrician and Luke Rosa (former Golden Square player) was working at the same place and got me to come down to training when I was looking for a club," Coe said this week.
"I didn't know much about the Bendigo league when I came here or a lot about any of the players, but it was a good club that was welcoming. We trained hard under Laddo, so I was sold fairly early on at Square. When I was at Tatura I was in and out of the seniors, but Square told me I'd start on the half-back flank, which was great."
Coe, 28, has played 149 of a possible 158 games since joining the Bulldogs.
"I've had an awesome time with Golden Square. I didn't play in too many wins when I was a junior, so to play finals through most of my years in the seniors has been great and that's why I've never left Square... the club has always been around the mark," Coe said.
As for his selection in the BFNL's 2010s Team of the Decade in 2019, Coe said it came as a surprise.
"I certainly wasn't expecting it... when you look at some of the names in the team I don't hold myself in that high regard," Coe said.
Coe was one of six Golden Square players named in the Team of the Decade, along with Clayton Anderson, Simon Rosa, Adam Baird, Grant Weeks and skipper Jack Geary.
Saturday's BFNL games - Castlemaine v Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne v South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye v Maryborough, Kyneton v Golden Square.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
CASTLEMAINE
B: T. Hickey, A. Mayes, D. Stephens
HB: J. Watson, K. McBride, J. Hood
C: D. Slingo, C. McConachy, T. Cain
HF: L. Wilkinson, D. Slingo, R. Pedretti
F: B. Henderson, Z. Denahy, J. Chester
R: S. Nettleton, W. Moran, T. Horne
Int: B. Keogh, B. Byrne, J. Byrne
KANGAROO FLAT
B: C. Smith, N. Keogh, J. Hywood
HB: R. O'Keefe, M. Trewhella, B. Fry
C: P. Murphy, D. Kelly, J. Mayes
HF: D. Barber, L. Wilson, E. Roberts
F: M. Rovers, N. Lang, K. Symons
R: M. Johnson, L. Collins, M. Collins
Int: H. Lockhart, D. Spear, S. Barnes, H. O'Brien
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
GISBORNE
B: J. Reaper, Z. Vescovi, S. Graham
HB: L. Spear, L. Rodgers, J. Owen
C: N. Doolan, S. Bell-Bartels, M. Lord
HF: B. Eales, E. Foreman, M. Panuccio
F: M. Merrett, J. Kemp, L. Ellings
R: B. Blake, F. Lakey, B. Bernacki
Int: J. Fox, S. Walsh, F. Schipano, J. Normington
SOUTH BENDIGO
B: Z. Hare, C. Taggert, D. Johnstone
HB: B. Torpey, I. Miller, A. van Heumen
C: L. Byrne, O. White, S. Langley
HF: B. Poyser, M. Herlihy, A. Smith
F: W. Keck, K. Antonowicz, B. Harvey
R: W. Allen, N. Horbury, C. Leon
Int: D. McMahon, W. McCaig, S. Maher, L. Furness, B. Hall
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: B. Lester, T. Bennett, M. Hallinan
HB: S. Geary, L. Ratcliffe, J. Mayes
C: J. Neylon, J. Moorhead, J. Hall
HF: J. Formosa, B. Slater, J. Schischka
F: P. Blandford, K. Geary, T. Hosking
R: C. Ernst, L. Gill, D. Clohesy
Int: M. Gordon, F. Payne, B. Hore, S. Murphy
MARYBOROUGH
B: D. Lewis, L. Mackie, A. Tatchell
HB: P. Chard, L. Butler, L. Murphy
C: J. Lohmann, C. Freeman, A. Humphrey
HF: D. Harberger, P. Van der pol, J. Hooper
F: T. Lewis, L. Hull, A. Hare
R: T. Gardam, L. Latch, T. Stewart
Int: N. Swan, C. Perry, J. Swan, B. Metters
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
KYNETON
B: H. Huntley, F. Driscoll, B. Xiriha
HB: L. Thompson, M. Crozier, J. Safstrom
C: L. Phillips, H. Yunghanns, M. Comben
HF: B. McGee, B. Cameron, A. Nolte
F: R. Magin, C. Wallace, R. Pretty
R: J. Orr, D. Bartrop, C. Manuel
Int: J. Smiley, J. Ellis, J. Gaff, E. Turner, H. Sheahan
GOLDEN SQUARE
B: L. Barrett, J. Merrin, H. Burke
HB: J. Coe, L. Duguid, Z. Shelton
C: J. Thrum, R. Hartley, J. Hickman
HF: H. Morcom, B. Vaz, T. Strauch
F: J. Burke, Z. Murley, J. Brett
R: T. Rayner, J. Geary, T. Reeves
Int: J. Stewart, L. Jacques, D. Lowry, D. Barrett
