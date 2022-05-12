Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
Opportunity knocks for a second win of the season for the Magpies and Roos, who will both go into this clash optimistic of their chances.
It has certainly been a tough grind for the Magpies since breaking their 48-game losing streak against Maryborough in round two, which has subsequently been followed by three triple-figure losses to Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye and South Bendigo in which they have been outscored 75 goals to seven.
Kangaroo Flat has lost its past four games, despite the valiant effort of midfielder Liam Collins, who has been named their best in all four games during which he has had no less than 26 touches.
Collins is the No.1 ranked player in the competition for inside 50 entries (35) and No.2 for clearances (48).
Last time: Kangaroo Flat 13.19 (97) def Castlemaine 7.4 (46).
Since 2010: Kangaroo Flat 17; Castlemaine 4.
2.20pm Saturday at Gisborne.
South Bendigo makes the tough trip to Gardiner Reserve with the confidence of three wins in a row behind it.
Two key players in all three Bloods' wins over Castlemaine, Kyneton and Sandhurst have been two players who have returned to the club in midfielder Liam Byrne and Isaiah Miller, who has been a tremendous source of drive off half-back.
They also have the luxury of being able to rotate three ruckmen in Will Allen, Alexander Ralph-Smith and Bailey Hall as well as with more forward options can now afford to get star forward Kaiden Antonowicz up the ground to impact the midfield.
Gisborne heads into this clash as the only undefeated team in the competition after its six-point win over Strathfieldsaye last week.
After a big build-up to last week's much-hyped showdown the Bulldogs will be determined not to undo their hard work by slipping up at home, which is once again living up to its moniker of "The Graveyard".
Last time: South Bendigo 16.7 (103) def Gisborne 11.12 (78).
Since 2010: Gisborne 12; South Bendigo 9.
2.20pm Saturday at Strathfieldsaye.
An already challenging season for Maryborough is about to become all the more harder when the Magpies confront a Storm line-up on the rebound at Tannery Lane.
The Magpies are 0-5, with the past three of those defeats all by 20 goals-plus and they are desperately trying to navigate their way through to the bye next week before expecting a boost in their playing stocks after the break.
Hard to see this being anything other than a percentage-boosting win for the Storm, particularly with the prospect of Jake Moorhead, Tim Hosking, Jack Neylon, Fergus Payne and Riley Clarke all returning, but Lachlan Sharp (groin) - who five times has kicked 10-plus goals against the Magpies - and Riley Wilson (shoulder) are out injured.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 22.17 (149) def Maryborough 6.6 (42).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 19; Maryborough 3.
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
Kyneton got back on the winner's list last week against Kangaroo Flat and now gets the chance to take a scalp that the Tigers would be desperately craving playing at home to the Bulldogs.
Plenty was made pre-season about the Tigers bulking up their defence with the additions of Frazer Driscoll - who had a round-high 47 possessions against the Roos last week - and Mason Crozier among a host of new faces at the club.
That new backline faces a big test against the talented Golden Square forward line, which for the first time this season was well held last week by Sandhurst in a 12-point loss.
In what will be defender Jon Coe's 150th match, the Bulldogs will be keen to atone for last week's first loss of the season, and with the Tigers hungry for a scalp of note on their home deck, the stage is set for an entertaining game.
Last time: Golden Square 17.12 (114) def Kyneton 8.8 (56).
Since 2010: Golden Square 17; Kyneton 2; Drawn 1.
LUKE WEST (22) - Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square.
ADAM BOURKE (21) - Castlemaine, Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square.
RICHARD JONES (20) - Kangaroo Flat, Gisborne, Strathfieldsaye, Golden Square.
............................................
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
Chance for two wins in a row for Calivil United following the Demons' breakthrough against Bridgewater last week by 16 points.
It was always going to take the Demons some time to begin to gel with so many new players in the side, with last week's grinding win over the Mean Machine just the impetus needed to get their season rolling.
Conversely, the Eagles are coming off the biggest loss they have suffered in their 630 games since joining the LVFNL as YCW in 1985 after going down to Pyramid Hill by 179 points last week.
The Eagles laid 84 tackles against the Bulldogs, so the effort is there, it's skill execution that is hurting the young side.
Last time: Maiden Gully YCW 21.9 (135) def Calivil United 5.6 (36).
Since 2010: Calivil United 14; Maiden Gully YCW 8.
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Match of the round between two sides that are a combined 8-1 as Mitiamo (4-1) hosts Pyramid Hill (4-0).
The undefeated Bulldogs are flying as their percentage of 236.1 attests and have three of the top seven in the Addy player rankings - midfielders Ryley Dickens (No.5) and Billy Micevski (No.6) and forward Bailey George (No.7), who is coming off a 10-goal bag last week.
Should be a cracking midfield battle given the calibre of on-ballers in both sides and with both teams so strong defensively, every goal will certainly be earned.
The Superoos are always tough to beat on their home deck where they are 16-1 since the start of 2019, but it's hard not to be super impressed by the form of the Bulldogs, who will be without suspended ruckman Jack Woodward for one match following a rough conduct report last week.
Last time: Mitiamo 14.6 (90) def Pyramid Hill 5.9 (39).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 15; Mitiamo 11.
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
The Bears and Maroons head into this battle both with 1-3 records and hunting their second wins of the season.
After signs of improvement earlier in the season it was a rough scoreline for the Maroons last week in a 157-point loss to Marong.
Would expect a far better showing from the Maroons this week against a Bears side coming off the bye.
Last time: BL-Serpentine 12.10 (82) def Newbridge 9.5 (59).
Since 2010: Newbridge 11; BL-Serpentine 10; Drawn 1.
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Another great test in the development of Inglewood coming up against one of the benchmark sides in the Panthers.
Although they didn't win last week, the Blues still would have taken plenty of belief out of their five-point loss to Mitiamo that they can match it with the top echelon in the competition and this clash presents another opportunity to do that against the imposing and well-drilled Panthers.
Last time: Marong 36.24 (240) def Inglewood 0.4 (4).
Since 2010: Marong 18; Inglewood 3.
LUKE WEST (15) - Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, Marong.
ADAM BOURKE (14) - Calivil United, Pyramid Hill, Newbridge, Marong.
............................................
2.30pm Saturday at Elmore.
If their past two games are any indication, this contest has the makings of a thriller.
Their past two clashes have been wins to the Bloods by margins of two points and one point.
On their home ground it's a genuine chance for the Bloods to break through for their first win of the season against a Saints' side that has lost its past three.
Last time: Elmore 9.10 (64) def Heathcote 8.14 (62).
Since 2010: Elmore 12; Heathcote 11; Drawn 1.
2.30pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
Shapes as another testing afternoon for the rebuilding Bombers, who for the fourth week in a row come up against a likely finalist in the unbeaten Colbinabbin.
The Bombers have managed just 13 goals in their past three games against North Bendigo (lost by 79), Mount Pleasant (lost by 125) and LBU (lost by 106) and now face a Grasshoppers' side that is renowned for its ability to defensively strangle its opposition.
Last time: Colbinabbin 25.14 (164) def Leitchville-Gunbower 2.5 (17).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 12; Leitchville-Gunbower 12.
2.30pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
Promises to be a deeply emotional day at Atkins Street as the Bulldogs honour one of their club icons in Keith Robertson, who passed away this week.
In what was already going to be a big day for the club with the annual Golden City Cup clash against the Hawks, the North Bendigo senior footballer judged best on ground will be awarded the Keith Robertson Medal.
You can bet there will be 22 Bulldogs' players fiercely determined to have that medal hanging around their neck at the end of the day given who it's in honour of.
The Hawks will give their all in pursuit of their first win of the season, but can't see the Bulldogs not delivering a performance befitting of the occasion in honour of the revered Robertson.
Last time: North Bendigo 16.12 (108) def Huntly 6.8 (44).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 21; Huntly 7.
2.30pm Saturday at Toolleen.
A huge clash at Toolleen featuring two unbeaten teams facing off.
The Blues - the last team to have beaten LBU in the 2019 first semi-final - are flying at 5-0 and on top of the ladder, piling scoreboard heat on their opposition from the outset with dominant starts to games, while the Cats, fresh off a bye last week, have won all four of their games by at least 45 points so far.
Should be a belter of a contest featuring the No.1 ranked attacking side (Blues) against the best defence (Cats).
Last time: LBU 16.13 (109) def Mount Pleasant 4.8 (32).
Since 2010: LBU 17; Mount Pleasant 7.
ADAM BOURKE (18) - Elmore, Colbinabbin, North Bendigo, LBU.
LUKE WEST (18) - Heathcote, Colbinabbin, North Bendigo, Mount Pleasant.
