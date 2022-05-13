Bendigo Advertiser

Vietnam veterans gather in Bendigo to honour fallen comrades from Coral and Balmoral Battle of 1968

Updated May 13 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEST WE FORGET: Edward Nicholson of Harcourt and Wes Bertuch of Rochester at Friday's service. Picture: DARREN HOWE

A GROUP of proud Vietnam War veterans gathered at the Bendigo Cenotaph in the misty pre-dawn darkness on Friday morning to acknowledge the anniversary of what's been described as the bloodiest and deadliest battle of the conflict.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.