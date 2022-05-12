Bendigo Advertiser

International Nurses Day adds extra special moment at graduation ceremonies for Rural Health School dean Jane Mills

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:30am
CAP THROW: La Trobe University nursing graduates Billy Robertson, Aish Tupper, Professor and Dean at La Trobe Rural Health School Jane Mills, Abbey McCarthy, Kealy Tupper and Associate Professor and Deputy Dean Melanie Bish. Picture: Chris Pedler

HOLDING three nursing graduations on International Nurses Day meant a lot to La Trobe University Rural Health School dean Jane Mills.

