HDFNL: Blues, Cats set to face off in showdown of unbeaten teams

WITH five wins from five games, Mount Pleasant co-coach Darren Walsh couldn't have asked for a better start to the Heathcote District league season for his Blues.
The Blues sit on top of the ladder having comfortably won all five of their games so far, but now comes the big test the side has been waiting for - Lockington-Bamawm United.
Advertisement
Like the Blues - whose 5-0 record is their best start to a season since 1998 - the Cats are also undefeated.
In fact, the Cats haven't lost a game since they were beaten by Mount Pleasant in the 2019 first semi-final, with that defeat by 23 points a distant 986 days ago.
With both teams looking like being right in the thick of the action at the business end of the season, Walsh is keen to see how his side stacks up against the powerful Cats at Toolleen on Saturday.
"We're obviously pleased with the start we've made to the year and we've been able to win in good fashion," Walsh said on Friday.
"Pleasingly, we've been able to improve each week, so we've been on an upwards spiral and now it's going to be a big test on Saturday against Locky.
Pleasingly, we've been able to improve each week, so we've been on an upwards spiral and now it's going to be a big test on Saturday against Locky- Darren Walsh
"We'll throw everything at Locky and see how we stack up."
One of the traits of the Blues in their strong start to the season has been their capacity to take control of games early.
The Blues have been at least 15 points up at quarter-time in all five of their games and an average of 41 points up by half-time.
"I think what that shows is the boys have been mentally switched on at the start of the game," Walsh said.
"And we've been kicking straight over the past couple of weeks, which makes a huge difference when you take your chances. If you kick straight and start well then you're going to put the opposition under pressure."
Led by competition leading goalkicker Ben Weightman (26) - who is also No.1 in the Addy HDFNL player rankings - the Blues have been the most potent side over the first five rounds averaging 128 points per game.
And that forward line will have more firepower added back to it this week with the return of Dean Tydell from a one-game suspension.
Advertisement
2.30pm Saturday at Elmore.
ELMORE
Not supplied
HEATHCOTE
Advertisement
From - Brayden Klemke, Nathan Bake, Joe Langford, Shaun Harrison, Codie Price, Braden Padmore, Connor Hamilton, Kai Cavallaro, Ryan Bailey, Alex McIvor, Jordan Cavallaro, William Direen, Jack Brooks, Caleb Luscombe, Liam Birch, Mitchell McLean, Jackson Conforti, Matt Mikic, Victor Butler, Rhys Bolton, Brent Jane, Jordan Marcroft.
2.30pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
COLBINABBIN
B: D. Brown, T. Hill, T. Holobowski
HB: M. Riordan, B. Barton, D. Price
C: L. Moore, A. Van Ruiswyk, L. Fitzgerald
Advertisement
HF: S. Tuohey, J. Sacco, L. Ezard
F: C. Shields, J. Brain, J. Brain
R: H. Sirett, L. Fitzgerald, T. Clarke
Int: J. McMurtrie, W. Lowe, H. Barlow, J. Bull
LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER
Not supplied
Advertisement
2.30pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
NORTH BENDIGO
Not supplied
HUNTLY
From - Flynn Campbell, Jaydon Cowling, Jay McDonald, Stacy Fiske, Travis Mercadante, Matthew Jeffries, Mitch Billings, Kyle Forster, Nathan Grace, Mitchell Christensen, Jayden Cordy, Brandon Dimech, Luke Gray, Steve Kairn, Tori Ferguson, Tyler Miles, Samuel Keneally, Jake Maher, Harrison Campbell, Orion Downing, Jye Moon, Brad Chalmers.
2.30pm Saturday at Toolleen.
Advertisement
MOUNT PLEASANT
B: F. White, C. Moore, B. Hinneberg
HB: M. Whiting, B. White, P. O'Brien
C: Z. Murrell, A. Baird, Z. Featherby
HF: D. Whiting, R. McIvor, R. McNamara
F: C. Smith, B. Weightman, M. Bennett
Advertisement
R: C. Down, J. Hamilton, B. Mahony
Int: C. Moore, J. Hufer, C. Mulquiny, J. Teasdale
LOCKINGTON-BAMAWM UNITED
B: L. Collins, F. Monahan, S. Brentnall
HB: J. Howlett, J. Mundie, J. Wolfe
C: H. Cobb, J. Gardiner, T. Leech
Advertisement
HF: R. Woodland, B. Fulford, C. Cox
F: J. Bacon, L. Atherton, A. McMahon
R: T. Phillips, M. Angove, B. Collins
Int: R. McIvor, N. Bacon, C. Hinks, J. Collins
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.