LVFNL: Top four teams all pitted against each other in round six action

ALL four of the Loddon Valley league's top teams will be in action against each other in Saturday's round six.
The match of the round will be at Mitiamo where the Superoos (3rd) host the ladder-leading Pyramid Hill.
Advertisement
At 4-0 the Bulldogs are the only undefeated team in the competition and are coming off a 179-point hammering of Maiden Gully YCW last week.
The trio of Ryley Dickens, Billy Micevski and Bailey George up forward have all been in fine form for the Bulldogs, who have the No.1 ranked defence that is averaging just 48 points per game.
The other clash featuring two top-four sides is the vastly-improved Inglewood (4th) hosting second-placed Marong.
One of the keys to the Blues' chances will be curtailing star Marong forward Brandyn Grenfell, whose 30 goals for the season are 14 more than any other player in the competition.
In other games, Calivil United hosts Maiden Gully YCW and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine takes on Newbridge.
2.15pm Saturday at Calivil.
CALIVIL UNITED
B: L. Brook, O. Murphy, N. McPherson
HB: B. Richards, P. Ryan, M. Deering
C: J. Thompson, E. Ritchie, B. Rogers
HF: M. Maxey, J. Burns, B. Baker
Advertisement
F: M. Avard, J. Greenwood, A. Daniels
R: J. Lawry, B. Daley, C. Pearse
Int: J. Lea, W. Pressnell, B. Ryan-Storey, J. Sinclair
MAIDEN GULLY YCW
B: J. Carroll, J. Burns, S. Turner
HB: H. McCartney, H. McDonald, R. Strauch
Advertisement
C: L. Sobina, C. Hale, N. Murley
HF: C. Angove, M. Dean, C. Walsh
F: J. Worsley, W. Mitrovic, J. Magnusson
R: C. Howgate, J. Dwyer, J. Lampi
Int: J. Congues, L. Roberts
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Advertisement
MITIAMO
B: D. Mowat, L. Twigg, H. McCormick
HB: L. Lougoon, J. Vinnicombe, J. Wiegard
C: T. Rogers, M. Grant, R. Turner
HF: D. Thomas, M. I'Anson, J. Falls
F: R. Wellington, B. Baines, J. reynolds
Advertisement
R: L. Dale, C. Nicholson, B. Perry
Int: N. Twigg, J. Carracher, W. Draper
PYRAMID HILL
B: D. Morison, B. Driscoll, G. James
HB: Z. Dingwall, J. Timmins, J. Arratta
C: R. Dickens, B. Ladson, N. Catherwood
Advertisement
HF: S. Relouw, B. George, B. Dalton
F: S. Mann, B. Dickens, B. Morison
R: B. Micevski, S. Gunther, J. Willcocks
Int: W. Perryman, J. Hickmott, A. Holland, E. Caburnay
2.15pm Saturday at Serpentine.
BEARS LAGOON-SERPENTINE
Advertisement
Not supplied
NEWBRIDGE
Not supplied
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
INGLEWOOD
B: J. McClelland, C. Stobaus, T. Alexander
Advertisement
HB: N. Angelino, J. Billett, L. Matheson
C: J. Woods, B. Cotchett, C. Love
HF: C. Wright, T. Rodwell, C. McGaw
F: K. Simpson, T. Kendal, M. Rowe
R: C. Ingham, A. Lowe, T. Kennedy
Int: T. Hicks, R. Johnson, C. Morone, G. Nevins
Advertisement
MARONG
B: W. Gadsden, N. Walsh, M. Willox
HB: C. Fleming, A. Ward, D. Johnstone
C: C. Thiesz, C. Gregg, J. McCaig
HF: A. Pappin, J. Ede, R. Taylor
F: K. Newton, B. Grenfell, C. Jacobs
Advertisement
R: J. Gadsden, N. Devanny, J. Hynes
Int: T. Thach, B. Gregg, T. Fisher, K. Manley
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.